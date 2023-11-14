Courtney Cox Shared A BTS Clip Of An Iconic Friends Scene With Matthew Perry & I’m Sobbing

Courteney Cox is the next Friends star to share a personal tribute to Matthew Perry following his tragic passing on October 28.

Taking to Instagram, Courteney posted a behind-the-scenes video from one of their most iconic scenes playing Monica Geller and Chandler Bing. You know, the one where they finally hook up at Ross’ wedding and he almost catches them in bed together?

A classic television history moment.

The unaired clip, showed the big reveal of Chandler and Monica in bed before Courteney says “Okay, your turn,” prompting the studio audience to go absolutely bananas.



“No, we’re kidding! He told me to say it, he did!” she says with a laugh, pointing to Matthew who has a cheeky grin on his face.

Courteney captioned the video with a poignant message reflecting on their time together.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favourites.



“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.



“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Their on-screen love story will always be one of my favourites. (Image Source: Getty Images /Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

Fans flocked to the comment section, writing about how much Chandler and Monica’s relationship meant to them.

“Courteney, you and Matty created the perfect love story, two friends in love. Thank you, thank you, and a thousand thanks for so many laughs, for so many moments, for creating a phenomenon like Friends, the six of them are and will be forever our BEST friends,” one person commented.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. we will never forget how much joy he brought us,” wrote another.

“I am forever grateful for that love story. It was the best. Thinking of the Friends cast and all of his family,” said another.



Courteney is the second cast member to honour Matthew on Instagram this week following Matt LeBlanc‘s post on Tuesday.

Posting a bunch of pictures from their time on the set of Friends, Matt shared a touching goodbye.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” he wrote.

“The times we had together are honestly among my favourite times of my life. It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.

“I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The gang’s all here!!! (Image Source: Getty Images)

Previously, the Friends cast shared a joint statement following his passing.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they told PEOPLE.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew Perry died of unknown causes on October 28. He was found in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. Police told the Los Angeles Times that there was no sign of foul play, and TMZ has reported that there were no drugs at the scene