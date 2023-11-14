Matt LeBlanc Shared A Tribute To Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry & Could I Be Anymore Sad?

It’s been just over two weeks since the passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry. Since then, we’ve seen countless tributes and messages of love pour in from family, friends and fans who were touched by his work and advocacy. But there’s one open letter to the late Friends star that has collectively made the internet sob — a message from Matthew’s Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc.

Taking to Instagram, Matt — who played the lovable character Joey Tribbiani — shared a collection of pictures taken on the set of Friends.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” his post began.

“The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.



“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” he wrote, finishing the post with: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Which feels very fitting for these two, if you ask me.



Naturally, the comments filled with an outpouring of love for both Matthew and his grieving friend.

They’re also filled with a whole heap of GIFs from the show. And while I do firmly believe GIFs have had their time in the sun, the ones of Chandler and Joey messing around in their iconic apartment certainly pulled on my heartstrings.



READ MORE Friends Actor Reveals Matthew Perry Refused To Film A Scene Where He Cheated On Monica

Matthew’s Friends costars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — spoke out in a joint statement three days after his death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” they said, per PEOPLE.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew Perry passed away at 54 years old on November 28. He was found in a jacuzzi in his home in Los Angeles. His cause of death has not been revealed however police told the Los Angeles Times that there was no sign of foul play.

TMZ reported that there were no drugs at the scene.