Matthew Perry’s Friends Co-Stars Have Spoken Out For The First Time Since His Tragic Passing

Matthew Perry‘s Friends co-stars have released a touching joint statement following his death on Sunday, October 29.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spoke to PEOPLE to share their broken hearts and grief over the loss of a dear friend.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the statement began.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” they concluded, signing their names to the moving message.

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Matthew Perry rose to fame as the beloved funny man Chandler Bing on Friends. The series was a cultural movement and Chandler’s unique timing and humour – which was heavily influenced by Matthew himself – changed the way punchlines were delivered around the world.

The co-creators of Friends Marta Kauffman and David Crane issued their own statement with the show’s executive producer Kevin Bright on Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent,” they wrote.

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.



“We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

(Image Source: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

While Matthew is most known for his role as Chandler, he wrote in his Memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing that he hoped he’d be remembered for the work he did helping other people get sober.

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I’m glad of that, happy I’ve done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web,” he wrote.

“But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Following his untimely passing, countless celebrities have paid tribute to Matthew, referencing his unique sense of humour and kind heart.

Matthew Perry passed away at 54 years old. He was found in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Police told the Los Angeles Times that there was no sign of foul play, and TMZ has reported that there were no drugs at the scene.

Rest easy, king.