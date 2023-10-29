‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Has Reportedly Died Aged 54

Actor and star of the long-running TV show Friends Matthew Perry has reportedly passed away aged 54, according to TMZ.

Perry was found at his Los Angeles-area residence on Saturday (US time) after authorities rushed to a call over a cardiac arrest, emergency sources told the publication.

Perry was found in a jacuzzi with no sign of foul play, a law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times.

There were no drugs at the scene, according to TMZ.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of Friends.

The series was beloved by millions of fans worldwide, with all the main cast members reuniting in 2021 for a reunion special.

In recent years, Perry had begun to open up about his health battles with ranged from pancreatitis to alcohol and opioid addiction.

At his lowest point, the actor spent two weeks in a coma and five months in hospital recovering from a burst colon caused by opioid abuse.

His autobiography, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir” was published in November 2022.

More to come.