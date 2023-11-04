‘Not A Dry Eye In There’: The Friends Cast Has An Emotional Reunion At Matthew Perry’s LA Funeral

The funeral for beloved actor Matthew Perry has been held at a church in Los Angeles. The emotional event was attended by Perry’s family and of course, his Friends co-stars.

The service, which took place at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles, was followed by an hour-long burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery nearby attended exclusively by family.

“There was not a dry eye in there,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer, Perry’s co-stars on the 10-season series that made him a household name, all arrived together.

Matt LeBlanc was also in attendance.

The cemetery where the burial took place was just a short walk from Warner Bros Studios where Friends was filmed.

Per Variety, Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Nipsey Hussle were also laid to rest at the same cemetery.

At the time of the funeral, the actual cause of Perry’s death was still under investigation.

PEOPLE have been told by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office that while the autopsy has been done, the toxicology report results are yet to be finalised.

The exact cause of death is currently listed as “pending additional investigation”.

The funeral follows Perry’s co-stars releasing a joint statement following his shock passing last week.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spoke to PEOPLE to share their broken hearts and grief over the loss of a dear friend.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew,” the statement began.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Several other celebs including other actors from Friends also joined in the emotional chorus of farewells.