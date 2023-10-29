‘Heartbroken’: Matthew Perry’s Celeb Mates And Friends Co-Stars React To News Of His Passing

Fellow actors and friends of Matthew Perry have shared tributes on social media after it was confirmed that the beloved sitcom star passed away on Saturday (US time).

Maggie Wheler — who played Perry’s on-and-off girlfriend Janice on Friends — took to Instagram to express her condolences.

“What a loss,” Wheeler wrote alongside a photo of Perry and her on the set of Friends.

“The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

In another touching Instagram post, actress Selma Blair shared a selfie of her and Perry, describing him as her “oldest boy friend”.

“All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me,” Blair wrote.

“I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Shannen Doherty posted a lengthy IG caption with a throwback pic of her and Perry, recalling one of her favourite memories with the actor.

“We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing,” the 90210 actress began.

“We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language.

“Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really.

“He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail.”

(Image source: Instagram / @theshando)

Doherty even included a memory where she and Perry went on a date on Valentine’s Day and how he failed to make a reservation at a restaurant, so he got her dad to make it.

“We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night,” she wrote.

Paget Brewster, who also played one of Perry’s loves on Friends, made a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying the actor was “lovely” to her on set.

“Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there,” she wrote.

Mira Sorvino — who starred alongside Perry in Parallel Lines — wrote “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!!” on Xer.

“You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s mother and erotic novelist Nora Bing on Friends, shared her condolences on Xer.

“I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock,” Fairchild wrote.

“I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew”

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer also shared her condolences via IG, writing that Perry’s “gift to the world will remembered forever.”

The official Friends account on Xer posted a touching tribute to one of its stars, labelling him “a true gift”.

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.,” it wrote.

As per TMZ, the 54-year-old actor was found at his Los Angeles-area residence after authorities were called over for a cardiac arrest. Perry was found in a jacuzzi according to a law enforcement source who spoke with the publication.

Perry was best known for playing Chandler Bing on all 10 seasons of the hit sitcom series Friends, where he starred alongside Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry’s main co-stars on Friends have yet to release a statement on the actor’s death but I could definitely imagine the hurt and pain they must be feeling right now.

R.I.P Matthew Perry, thank you for all the laughs. You will truly be missed.

Image source: Instagram / @maggiewheler_official & @Selmablair and X / @morgfair