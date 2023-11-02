Schitt’s Creek Star Emily Hampshire Apologises For ‘Ignorant’ Johnny Depp Halloween Costume

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Emily Hampshire has apologised after she found herself in deep Schitt with Amber Heard fans following her decision to dress up as disgraced actor and alleged domestic abuser Johnny Depp for Halloween.

The Schitt’s Creek star took to Instagram to apologise in an iPhone Notes app-style Instagram post after she deleted her initial pictures of the costume.

“I want to address what is one of the most thoughtless, insensitive and ignorant things I’ve ever done,” the actress wrote.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe.

“Domestic abuse is never funny. These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions.

“In the future, I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

In case you aren’t across what this is about, Emily Hampshire dressed up as Johnny Depp for Halloween in a coordinated costume with a friend who depicted Amber Heard, complete with fake crying and a toy piece of poop — a reference to a claim made in the highly publicised Depp vs Heard defamation trial, in which Depp sued Heard for defamation after she claimed in an article that she was a domestic abuse survivor.

Aside from the obvious fact that the costume is dated AF (is this 2022?), the ensemble also only appeared to ridicule Amber Heard (see: crocodile tears and poo prop). Meanwhile, Hampshire’s depiction of Johnny Depp was… not so scathing. It looked like a regular cosplay.

Image: Instagram @emilyhampshire

Fans were quick to point out that this seemed like an endorsement of Depp’s accusations that Heard had fabricated the serious allegations against him, with some accusing Hampshire of mocking domestic violence victims.

It really is a special kind of depraved to keep the costumes going a full year and a half later. @emilyhampshire clearly felt the need to rise to the task. pic.twitter.com/QUFE8iXwGX — 🌹rosé🌹 (@briartearose) November 1, 2023

People like you are the reason why juries don’t take DV seriously. The jury in that trial spent their free time watching TikToks that dehumanized Amber Heard, which influenced their verdict. Next time you wonder why women are not believed, remember that it’s bc of ppl like you. pic.twitter.com/fyNec3Lmds — Vale  (@ValeWolf) November 2, 2023

The social media storm that came with the Depp/Heard trial was notoriously a mess, with all kinds of harmful (and misogynistic) conspiracies spread about Amber Heard to discredit her.

It was a dark time for domestic abuse survivors everywhere, but particularly those in the US. The implications of the case — where Depp sued Heard simply because she said she had experienced domestic abuse in the past (she did not name an abuser or Johnny Depp) — meant that anyone who experienced domestic violence and spoke out about it could be sued on the grounds that it could imply one of their exes was abusive.

More than a year on from the Depp/Heard trial — in which the jury ruled in favour of Johnny Depp — it looks like people still have a lot to learn.