CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Johnny Depp allegedly joked about “fucking Amber Heard‘s burnt corpse” in a text message, according to evidence presented during Depp’s libel case against a UK tabloid.

Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over a 2018 article which accused him of being a “wife beater” during his relationship with Heard.

Appearing in a London court on Wednesday, Depp was presented with texts he allegedly exchanged with actor Paul Bettany in 2013.

Sasha Wass QC, appearing on behalf of NGN, read a message from Bettany in which he allegedly labelled Heard a “witch” – and suggested the pair burn her.

“Let’s drown her before burning her,” Depp allegedly replied.

“I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

According to The Mirror, Depp told the court that he and the British-American actor were close friends, but that Heard and Bettany “had their differences and did not like each other very much.”

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming The Rum Diary and married in 2015, before finalising their divorce in 2017.

Heard has accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean star of abuse throughout their relationship. NGN’s defence relies on 14 separate allegations of abuse made by Heard, spanning between 2013 and 2016, all of which are strenuously denied by Depp.

When questioned about Heard’s allegation that he kicked her in the back during a 2014 flight, Depp said, “I am not a violent person,” adding, “It’s one of the most disgusting things someone has ever said about me or accused me of.”

The trial is slated to run for three weeks.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.