The very last celeb in the finale of The Masked Singer has just been revealed, and yep, just as half of us suspected: Bushranger is Neighbours star and singer-songwriter Bonnie Anderson.

For weeks now, fans (and even the judges) were torn between Anderson and national treasure Jessica Mauboy. It just sounded so much like both of them.

But it was Anderson who took out the competition, and although she might have been a slightly smaller name than some of the others, she has proven how huge and incredible that voice of hers really is.

There were also a few really random guesses like Fergie, Terri Irwin, Kelly Rowland and David Beckham, for some reason.

For all of you playing along at home, the clues that would’ve given it away include:

Clue #1: “Why am I the Bushranger? Because I’m not afraid to stand up and take what I want.”

Clue #2: “I’m proud of my heritage. My past is important to me.”

Clue #3: “Like a true Bushranger, I took the path less travelled and I have never regretted it. That’s because I’m a fighter from a family of fighters.”

Clue #4: “Sometimes the only way to survive is to turn the light out, it’s better than crying and rusting my helmet.”

Clue #5: “I was a pioneer, the first of my kind, but others followed in my path and more will come in future.”

Clue #6: “Like a true Bushranger, I’ve got the country in my heart.”

Clue #7: “I’m very comfortable with horse power, like other women before me.”

Clue #8: “But I’m never comfortable being just the one thing. It’s important to always be growing. Roses are my favourite.”

Clue #9: “I was for a while part of the Kelly gang, now I’m on my own. But you’re never on your own when you have family and over the years I’ve discovered that ink stains.”

Clue #10: “I am the voice behind one of the most famous sounds in Australia.”

Clue #11: “Although I’m all wrapped up in metal, Christmas is my favourite time of the year.”

Clue #12: “And those magical Christmas songs. It’s the present that gave me my future.”

Clue #13: “You have to follow your dreams, but do it in your own way.”

Clue #14: “It’s hard work getting people all over the country to hand over their money. But working hard gives me a buzz.”

Clue #15: “Now I know that whoever we pretend to be, we can only be ourselves and forget the criticism. As Madonna said – ‘express yourself’.”

Clue #16 (from home): Rocking horse

Clue #17: “Music has always been in my life. This isn’t my first rodeo.”

Clue #18: “My clan is strong and my mum is dedicated to her roots.”

Clue #19: “In my business sometimes you have to swim with sharks. I did, and it was the lowest I have ever fallen.”

Clue #20: “I am a disciple of hard work and imagination, it’s how you get to be a champion and eventually take on the world. When Americans get to their feet for you, you’re own your way.”

Clue #21: “While touring New Zealand, I pretended to be a different musician and signed autographs in their name.”

Clue #22: “Being rewarded for hard work is justice, and not many Bushrangers talk about justice.”

Clue #23: “I’m not afraid of competition, I’ll take on the world.”

Clue #24: “Dylan Alcott is pretty tough so it might be no surprise that he and I once went head-to-head and I came off second best.”

Clue #25: “You can’t tell with this mask on but I’ve been pretty since the day I was born. You might think that’s big-headed, but it’s just the way my parents saw me.”

Clue #26: “But I’m tough too. From an early age, I was taught how to take the knocks and come back strong. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, especially when they have a tin lid like this.”

Clue #27: “I’m a country girl at heart. At home in paddocks and barns.”

Clue #28: “And I’m also at home on stage and screen.”

Clue #29: “Everything that pushes me through my day-to-day life is about my family and know that they are proud of what I am achieving here.”

Clue #30: “I’ve stood tall and stood my ground, dressed for the fight. Although I do prefer the leather look.”

Clue #31: “We’re raised tough where I come from, and not afraid to think outside the squared circle, that’s why you’ll learn I don’t give up.”

Clue #32: “Am I a Kelly? No way, but I could have been. My decision wasn’t based on being a minor, but it did create quite the buzz.”

Clue #33: “The Bushranger is just a magnified version of me – the country girl who rode horses, the tomboy with a little bit of sass.”

Clue #34: “I can be a perfectionist, a bit hard on myself, but Bushranger has helped me relax and just enjoy the performing.”

Clue #35: “I’ve neglected my music lately and Bushranger has helped me reconnect with something I love to do.”