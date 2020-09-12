Those who have been tantalised by The Masked Singer Australia this year will know one of the most exciting parts of the show is the costumes. Tim Chappel is the mastermind behind the costumes in the Aussie version and he’s done an incredible job. The same can’t be said for the US though, where the costumes for this year are just straight up terrifying.

I’m going to take you through some of the most cooked masks from The Masked Singer US, but please don’t blame me if you start uncontrollably shaking and crying after seeing them.

I’m screaming, like they really just said “ok, we’re all out of ideas, so fuck it…broccoli mask.” I really have no idea what is going on with this costume. It looks like he should be a character on Sesame Street, whose purpose is to teach kids about eating their vegetables. I wonder, is it possible to love and hate something at the same time?

This is so damn scary. The eyes are really just something else. Mushroom looks like something from a horror movie that says “I love you” and then proceeds to skin you alive. Oh yeah and I forgot to mention that this video isn’t even of the costume. IT’S OF A CAKE?!? I’m so over this ‘everything being a cake’ trend. I don’t know what to believe anymore. I hate it.

Yeah, I think they have really just run out of ideas at this point. Someone really just did the classic “you can copy my homework, but don’t make it obvious” with the red thing from Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared and this guy. The one eye thing is a whole essay in itself. Is it supposed to have one eye? If so, why is it on one side and not in the middle?

Again, what is with these really long monster names. Also, six arms AND a top hat? There’s WAY too much going on. It’s like someone just hit ‘randomise’ and this is what they got. I think I’ve seen my five year old brother draw something like this. I wonder if they stole the idea from him?

Well, let’s hope you can still manage a good sleep tonight after seeing these. I know I certainly won’t.