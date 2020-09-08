Not once did we hear the words “TAKE IT OFF, TAKE IT OFF” uttered in the correct context tonight. That’s because instead of a regular episode of The Masked Singer, we were treated to a contrived ‘behind the scenes’ episode which literally nobody asked for.

As we’re approaching the grand finale, the stakes are actually starting to get kind of high. We’re moving from D-List celebs to C-List celebs (and probably Kate Miller-Heidke, too, who will always be A-List in my heart).

Anyway, now that people are actually excited to see who’s behind the masks, you’d think the producers would give us what we want, right?

Wrong.

Is anyone gonna sing, or get unmasked tonight? #MaskedSingerAU — beanflower ✩???? (@crazyjane13) September 8, 2020

To be fair, the show did shut down a few weeks ago after some of the dancers tested positive for COVID-19.

But as one Twitter user pointed out, the producers pulled this same shit on us last year, too, so the ‘rona can’t be the only reason.

#MaskedSingerAU Just so everyone knows. They did this last year as well where the second last episode was a bheind the scenes episode. There will be no singing tonight. Also they had to go into shutdown due to covid. — Olivia Sharpe (@Puffs_Pride) September 8, 2020

The response from everyone tonight was one big, unanimous snore.

There’s more padding in this #MaskedSingerAU finale than in any of the elaborate costumes. — siobhan duck (@siobhanduck) September 8, 2020

Ugh, a behind the scenes episode? This is almost as bad as a clip show… I mean, I know #MaskedSingerAU has to buy a little time cos of its COVID-19 shutdown, but still… ???? pic.twitter.com/qZ4d4Td4IX — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) September 8, 2020

Even in the year of the coronavirus, “Masked Singer recap episode” is really up there on the list of things nobody asked for #MaskedSingerAU — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) September 8, 2020

So we're 45 minutes into #MaskedSingerAU and we're still stuck in the "previously on…" part of the episode pic.twitter.com/lhbfbceOuv — Kath2015DG (@Kath2015DG) September 8, 2020

Many even noted that it’s literally the least appealing time in the whole season for a filler episode. Nobody cares about how many singers Hughesy guessed right so far, damnit.

ummm sorry but i thought this was finals week of #MaskedSingerAU why are we just getting a backstage episode — Ashleigh Smith (@TheAshleighKate) September 8, 2020

Are they singing at all tonight? Wouldn’t a recap be better when we all know who they are ????????‍♀️ #MaskedSingerAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) September 8, 2020

However, not everyone was a hater.

Is there something wrong with me? I’m loving the behind the scenes stuff goin’ on. #MaskedSingerAU — Bec Derrington (@becderrington) September 8, 2020

Let us learn to be more like Bec in future.

Catch y’all at the grand finale nest Monday.