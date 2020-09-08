Not once did we hear the words “TAKE IT OFF, TAKE IT OFF” uttered in the correct context tonight. That’s because instead of a regular episode of The Masked Singer, we were treated to a contrived ‘behind the scenes’ episode which literally nobody asked for.

As we’re approaching the grand finale, the stakes are actually starting to get kind of high. We’re moving from D-List celebs to C-List celebs (and probably Kate Miller-Heidke, too, who will always be A-List in my heart).

Anyway, now that people are actually excited to see who’s behind the masks, you’d think the producers would give us what we want, right?

Wrong.

To be fair, the show did shut down a few weeks ago after some of the dancers tested positive for COVID-19.

But as one Twitter user pointed out, the producers pulled this same shit on us last year, too, so the ‘rona can’t be the only reason.

The response from everyone tonight was one big, unanimous snore.

READ MORE
People Are So Convinced That Bushranger Is Bonnie Anderson They’d Run Down The Street Naked

Many even noted that it’s literally the least appealing time in the whole season for a filler episode. Nobody cares about how many singers Hughesy guessed right so far, damnit.

However, not everyone was a hater.

Let us learn to be more like Bec in future.

Catch y’all at the grand finale nest Monday.

READ MORE
Oooft: Someone’s Been Scattering The Masked Singer Spoilers Across Wikipedia & TAKE IT OFF