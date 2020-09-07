Well, the general consensus still is that Bushranger is either Jess Mauboy or Bonnie Anderson and it looks like they could be right. I’m still holding out for someone totally left of centre though – Schappelle Corby, maybe Pauline Hanson? Now, that would be some TV gold.

While a lot of people believe that Bush Ranger’s voice is undeniably Jess Mauboy. There are still people convinced that those stunning vocals belong to Neighbours star and singer Bonnie Anderson. They are so convinced, that they’d literally run down the street naked to prove it.

If the bush ranger isn’t Bonnie Anderson I swear I’ll run naked in the streets #themaskedsingerau @oshergunsberg — s (@missierragarcia) September 7, 2020

Ok, but if it is Jess Mauboy… she needs to take it off, take it off, take it off.

But would a big star like Jess Mauboy, really have time to go on The Masked Singer? Well we are living in a pandemic and people certainly have the time. The fact I know people who are baking bread, is enough proof that people have too much time on their hands.

I mean, even Osher has so much time on his hands that he’s literally being a grammar nazi on people’s Masked Singer tweets. If one year ago you told me big celebs like Osh were wasting valuable time commenting on tweets with zero likes, I’d tell them they’re dreaming.

But, it’s all true. I have even had my own brush with mediocre fame. A meme I made, actually caught the attention of Mark Philippoussis and Dannii Minogue themselves.

If it does end up being Jess Mauboy, please don’t let her be runner-up again. Because that would surely be a huge kick in the guts, following her Aus Idol loss to Damien Leith. I am still scarred from the experience. I actually balled my eyes out after she lost in 2006.