We’ve had a few big-name singers dare to go on The Masked Singer so far. Christine Anu was on this season, while Cody Simpson took out the last season. So it’s actually not as far-fetched as it sounds to consider whether or not Bushranger is Jessica Mauboy.

But like, it totally does sound like Jess, right? That voice is distinct, and from what we’ve heard on the show so far, it’s a match.

In this writer’s opinion, Bushranger’s rendition of “Need You Now” by Lady A sounds just like Jess’ own banger “Sea of Flags”.

I feel like the bush ranger is Jess Mauboy! #MaskedSingerAU https://t.co/bdQL1ZH5ZQ — Chekara ???? (@chekarasmith) September 1, 2020

Not only that, but a fair few of the clues stack up, too.

There's no way Bushranger ISNT Jess mauboy. She stopped on August on the calendar and Jess's bday is the 4th #MaskedSingerAU — ruby. (@rubygboland) September 1, 2020

The bushranger could definitely be Jess Mauboy.

She was “axed” for wearing black dolce and gabbana boots = the black shoe.

#MaskedSingerAU — Kiki Rock (@kikirock141) September 1, 2020

Here’s Jess Mauboy and Dylan Alcott on The Set. There’s been lots of clues about NT and her Mum’s cultural heritage…Is Jess Mauboy the Bushranger? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/X30NXjRJ7p — Elizabeth Heath (@OzRetroRecipes) September 1, 2020

Jess Mauboy was also in a show where she was the daughter of a mechanic #MaskedSingerAU — Lauz (@LauzBURNS) September 1, 2020

Bushranger has such a beautiful voice, my thoughts is Jessica Mauboy because of the roots and country clue, Jess is indigenous. Her voice sounds so much like her. I think is Jessica Mauboy. #MaskedSingerAU — ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@ReneeSergi) September 1, 2020

But here’s the thing.

A bunch of nerds who are way better at guessing clues than I am reckon that while yes, it does sound exactly like Jess Mauboy, Bushranger is probably Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson.

can’t wait for everyone who thinks it’s jessica mauboy to be wrong when bushranger takes off her mask and it’s bonnie anderson #MaskedSingerAU — jasmine (@socialistswift) September 1, 2020

The clues for bushranger definitely point to Bonnie Anderson, but I can't believe how much she sounds like Jess Mauboy! #MaskedSingerAU — Susan (@NovaStar77) September 1, 2020

i don’t know Bonnie Anderson’s voice and while i have been set on Bushranger being Jess Mauboy, i’m starting to think that people who are adding clues up better than me may be correct :0 #MaskedSingerAU — scarlett ﾐ☆ (@scarledoublet) September 1, 2020

I hear Jessica Mauboy one week, then I hear Bonnie Anderson another week ???? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/JeQWPXOGXL — C L A I R E (@ClaireeBear95) September 1, 2020

Just to confirm, even the Bonnie-guessers will conceded how much like Jess it sounds.

Split down the centre on Bushranger. I have thought Bonnie Anderson, but some notes are 100% Jess Mauboy… #MaskedSingerAU — Beck. Not the musician, the other one. (@Beckecek) September 1, 2020

Bonnie Anderson is sounding a lot like Jessica Mauboy with this song. #MaskedSingerAU — Amanda Harrison (@amandaharra) September 1, 2020

None of this can stop us from dreaming, though.

Brb simultaneously telling myself Jess too good for a show like this while also praying for her to be behind that mask.

If u think the bush ranger is Jessica Mauboy then ur lying to urself x #MaskedSingerAU — tegan (@tegandenae) September 1, 2020

Ouch.