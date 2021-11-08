If you’ve been following along with the madness that is Big Brother VIP but don’t wanna wait ’til the end to see how it all turns out, then boy do we have a treat for you.

In the new episode of the So Dramatic! podcast, host Megan Pustetto has leaked the ~alleged~ elimination order, revealing when almost every contestant will be yeeted out of the Big Brother Hotel.

The poddy has figured it out based purely on when the stars returned to Instagram and So Dramatic! points out, as if the no spoiler clause wasn’t in their contracts!?

Anywho, check out So Dramatic! for the full order, but let’s go through some of the most noteworthy ones, shall we?

The next contestant on the chopping block is Caitlyn Jenner, which she spoiled months ago by revealing on Insta that she was en route back to California.

Speaking of contracts, the poddy previously revealed that Caitlyn had stipulated in her contract that she would only appear on the show for one week as she wanted to head back home to return to the campaign trail.

“Caitlyn had it written into her contract that she was the first to leave the show,” an insider previously told the So Dramatic! podcast.

“She had a deal with producers that she would be able to bail in time to catch a plane to join her governor tour on August 12.”

He may have won this year’s season of Big Brother, but Danny Hayes doesn’t seem to have much luck on Big Brother VIP as apparently he gets booted out shortly after Caitlyn.

Thomas Markle Jr will be evicted a few weeks later and apparently he evaded immigration so he could stay in the country, despite no longer having a reason to be here. A real top bloke, that one.

The next three evictees are Jessika Power, Imogen Anthony and Matt Cooper, and now to the final two.

According to the poddy, the final contestant is Aussie actor Bernard Curry.

Again, these are all sneaky assumptions, so don’t take it as gospel, but it’s certainly fascinating to note, ain’t it?

Big Brother VIP continues tonight on Seven.