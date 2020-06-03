We’re just a few days out from the revamped Big Brother hitting our screens and blowing up our group chats and the latest teaser has got us hella pumped.

The teaser shows the contestants arriving at the new and improved house and meeting this year’s host, Sonia Kruger.

I’ve always found that the way someone enters the house says something about what they’re gonna be like as a Housemate and one particular gal has already earned the spot as my number one FAVOURITE.

“The party’s here,” Angela announces as she struts over to Sonia in a vibrant red number.

When Sonia asks if she’ll be sweet to carry her own luggage in, she replies: “No, I need minions to help me with that.”

And unfortunately for Sonia, that meant her.

QUEEN

According to Big Brother himself, “Angela’s goal is to be Queen Bee of the house, in charge of the other Housemates. If she doesn’t agree with someone, she will stand her ground until they stand down. She doesn’t like stupid people and bullies make her blood boil.”

Well, she’s certainly off to a great start. All hail queen Angela.

Suss the new teaser below:

Big Brother kicks off this Monday June 8 at 7.30pm on Channel Seven.