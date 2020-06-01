Thanks for signing up!

Here it is, folks: the full lineup of the revamped Big Brother has just been unveiled and ooh boi, it looks like we’re in for one helluva season.

Channel Seven, who now houses the spicy reality series, shared with us the names, details and Instagram handles of each contestant so we can get to know them before they grace our screens, starting Monday June 8 at 7.30pm.

Let’s get into it now, shall we?

Allan, 31

Location: Sydney.

Job: A high-achieving corporate salesman.

Game plan: “He will use strategy, stir the pot, poke the bear and give it his all to be there at the end.”

Instagram: @allanallanallan_

Angela, 38

Location: Sydney.

Game plan: “Angela’s goal is to be Queen Bee of the house, in charge of the other Housemates. If she doesn’t agree with someone, she will stand her ground until they stand down. She doesn’t like stupid people and bullies make her blood boil.”

If she wins, she will: Pay off her mortgages and take her fam on a trip to Legoland in Japan.

Instagram: @angeliciousclancy

Casey, 25

Location: Perth.

Job: Accounts administrator.

She hates: “people who are fake, contrived or close-minded, especially when it comes to the environment.”

Instagram: @caseymazzucchelli

Chad, 27

Location: Sydney.

Job: Model.

Game plan: “is to use one of his tricks of the trade – knowing how to work the room and adapting to most personalities to win people over.”

Instagram: @chad_hurstt

Daniel, 28

Location: Melbourne.

Job: Former AFL player.

Game plan: “is to be his ‘unique, funny, weirdo’ self and play to his strengths – making people laugh and being an honest, genuine guy. He expects to be the life of the party, entertaining the Housemates with his humour and antics.”

Instagram: @danielgorringe

Danni, 34

Location: Townsville.

Job: Former hairdresser, turned call centre officer.

Game plan: “Danni believes her open mind, selflessness and willingness to learn from others will make her a well-liked Housemate.”

Instagram: @uniek.danni

Garth, 50

Location: Sydney.

Job: Director of a recruitment agency.

Game plan: “Garth will do whatever it takes to win, even if that means lie or deceive.”

Instagram: @garthsaville

Hannah, 26

Location: Perth.

Job: Communications specialist.

She’ll stand out as in the house: “for her positive mindset, resilience and cooking skills, as well as her constant need to eat.”

Instagram: @hanncampbell

Ian, 25

Location: Perth.

Job: Waiter.

Game plan: “Ian will be strategic in forming alliances and use logic to bring people around to his way of thinking.”

Instagram: (He’s not on Insta </3)

Kieran, 21

Location: Adelaide.

Fun fact: Kieran has already made a name for himself as “Adelaide’s worst driver”, racking up millions of views on social for his terrible but comedic attempts at learning to drive with his parents.

Game plan: He “isn’t afraid to tell it like it is, make bold moves, and lie and cheat to get to the end of the game.”

Instagram: @kierandavidson1998

Laura, 25

Location: Melbourne.

Job: Professional dance teacher, choreographer and performer.

If she wins, she will: Use the prize money to invest in her community and help support her village in Fiji.

Instagram: @laurakaiviti

Marissa, 62

Location: Sydney.

Job: Makeup artist.

Fun fact: Marissa and her twin sisters brought aerobics to Australia in the eighties, becoming household names as The Rancan Sisters, with daily morning TV appearances, celebrity clients and a cult following.

Instagram: @marissarancan

Mat, 30

Location: Broken Hill.

Job: Financial analyst.

Game plan: “His easy-going nature and ability to have a yarn with anyone should take him far.”

Instagram: @matgarrick4

Sarah, 19

Location: Melbourne.

Job: Regimental Sergeant Major with the Australian Army Cadets.

Game plan: “She expects to take on a younger sister role in the group dynamic but won’t cope with anyone who tries to undermine her intelligence or motivations, especially if it’s based on her age.”

Instagram: @ssarahmcdougal

Shane, 39

Location: Tweed Heads.

Job: Marriage celebrant.

Game plan: “Forming good relationships is part of Shane’s strategy. He knows people will never suspect any ulterior motives because he’s such a good guy – but make no mistake, Shane is playing to win.”

Instagram: @shanevincentcelebrant

Soobong, 48

Location: Adelaide.

Job: Delivery driver, singer, ski instructor, casino dealer, personal trainer, golf coach, sound engineer and vocal coach.

Game plan: “‘Fit as hell,’ SooBong is hoping to excel in Challenges. It’s not in his nature to be fake or tell lies, but he’ll do whatever he has to do for the game.”

Instagram: @soobonghwang

Sophie, 25

Location: Darwin.

Job: Former elite gymnast.

Game plan: “Sophie is fully aware it’s a strategic game and is not afraid to woo others or use her looks to get ahead. Failing is not an option for the competitive but compassionate goal-setter.”

Instagram: @sophiebudack

Talia, 22

Location: Adelaide.

Job: Works in construction.

Game plan: “An adrenaline junkie and keen surfer, Talia is looking forward to getting stuck into the Challenges.”

Instagram: @taliarycroft

Xavier, 23

Location: Sydney.

Job: Paramedic.

Game plan: “Xavier is adept at reading others and can manipulate a situation to the point that no-one will have any idea he’s the one running the show.”

Instagram: @xavier_moly

Zoe, 39

Location: Melbourne.

Job: Lifestyle blogger.

Game plan: “Zoe is very competitive and is not going in the house to dilly-dally. She expects to be the mother hen and generally well liked for being funny and a straight shooter.”



Instagram: @zoe_bbau

Big Brother premieres Monday June 8 at 7.30pm, and continues Tues & Wed 7.30pm.