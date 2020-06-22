Thanks for signing up!

In the lead-up to the return of Big Brother, I whipped up a little guide to help you guys track down each Housemate on social media ‘cos I knew when the series launched, there’d be a helluva lot of tea for us to keep up with.

The latest Big Brother tea to be spilled on Instagram was, of course, served by tea queen Angela Clancy.

As spotted by a news.com.au journalist, Ang clapped back at a fan who ripped her to shreds for orchestrating Ian’s eviction.

oh no he did NOT

“You were mine and my partner’s favourite and then you got rid of Ian, I hope you’ve lost and I hope no one remembers you after this show,” the hater wrote.

Our tea queen promptly responded with the following savage comeback: “Calm down, it’s part of the game. No one died.”

To read what went down in last night’s ep and see who was evicted, suss out our recap.