Australian television has provided us with some iconic duos throughout history. From Kath and Kim, to Guy Sebastian and Nollsie, such couples’ rapport and love for another immediately penetrated the hearts and minds of those who witnessed such a bond. It’s rare to see such a connection. They’re few and far between. But, after tonight’s episode of Big Brother 2020, it’s clear that we must welcome another iconic duo into the mix: Angela and her tea.

An-’10 cups a day’-gela has become synonymous with with ye ol’ Lipton bags since day dot. Following her outburst at Big Brother in previous episodes for failing to give her teabags, many thought she’d take things to the next level in episode 3.

Spoiler alert tonight Big Brother denies tea to Angela again. #bbau #bigbrotherau pic.twitter.com/OURuB3YBHt — Behind Big Brother (@behindbb) June 10, 2020

But after a desperate search, more yelling at BB and another house challenge (check out the full episode recap here), the groceries arrived, Angela was reunited with her glorious bags of goodness, and the tears emerged in full force. Check out this snippet below.

Relive the moment Angela and tea got back together. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/AgDPzP59tD — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) June 10, 2020

Angela crying over tea will surely go down as one of the greatest Big Brother moments in history, alongside the bum-dance and Belinda admitting her sister was involved in a murder.

I mean, seriously, you can’t help but admire this woman’s love of tea. It’s relatable content.

Anyway, here are some of the best tweets of the night pertaining to Angela and tea. ‘Cause they’re the two best friends that anyone could have…

She's not mentioned her family once but that cuppa tea- sheds tear for it #BBAU #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/du8c5JzTAG — Olivia (@seesaw1988) June 10, 2020

Angela and tea knowing they are the most iconic duo in the house #BBAU pic.twitter.com/5oOzSDjejT — Weslee #TeamShea (@WSpark98NZ) June 10, 2020

I didn't like Angie at first but her dedication to tea has won me over. #BBAU — Hanny Golightly (@hanaphylaxis) June 10, 2020

Angela and her tea is more dramatic than any relationship I have ever had #BBAU — emma | blm (@_tae_party_) June 10, 2020

Angela is as passionate about her Tea as I am my glass of wine and I applaud that, it takes dedication to feel this level of passion #BBAU — Grace Ashford (@ggraceashford) June 10, 2020

Angela and Tea has to be one of the best 3 episode story arc in reality history. #BBAU — Joshua ❄ (@joshokayy) June 10, 2020

…And they’ll never, never, ever, ever, ever leave each other.

*Sips tea*