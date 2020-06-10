Australian television has provided us with some iconic duos throughout history. From Kath and Kim, to Guy Sebastian and Nollsie, such couples’ rapport and love for another immediately penetrated the hearts and minds of those who witnessed such a bond. It’s rare to see such a connection. They’re few and far between. But, after tonight’s episode of Big Brother 2020, it’s clear that we must welcome another iconic duo into the mix: Angela and her tea.

An-’10 cups a day’-gela has become synonymous with with ye ol’ Lipton bags since day dot. Following her outburst at Big Brother in previous episodes for failing to give her teabags, many thought she’d take things to the next level in episode 3.

But after a desperate search, more yelling at BB and another house challenge (check out the full episode recap here), the groceries arrived, Angela was reunited with her glorious bags of goodness, and the tears emerged in full force. Check out this snippet below.

Angela crying over tea will surely go down as one of the greatest Big Brother moments in history, alongside the bum-dance and Belinda admitting her sister was involved in a murder.

I mean, seriously, you can’t help but admire this woman’s love of tea. It’s relatable content.

Anyway, here are some of the best tweets of the night pertaining to Angela and tea. ‘Cause they’re the two best friends that anyone could have…

…And they’ll never, never, ever, ever, ever leave each other.

*Sips tea*

