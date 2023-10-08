Abbie Chatfield Has Roasted A ‘Table Of Boomers’ On IG For Shaming Her Exceptionally Sexc Outfit

Reality TV star Abbie Chatfield has hilariously clapped back at a pair of prudes who were reportedly clutching their pearls over her outfit.

In a scathing yet hot Instagram post, Chatfield posed in a sultry ‘fit that reportedly sent a “table of boomers” into a rage.

“@ the table of boomers loudly next to me b*tching about me saying they would be ‘ashamed if their daughter wore that top out,’” the Masked Singer AU judge wrote as she served lewks to the camera with said top.

The reality TV starlet continued to rip into the judgemental folks via the caption. Honestly, she ate them up and left no crumbs.

“Sorry you have nothing left to talk about me in ur crusty relationships,” Chatfield began.

“Ur kids probably would be the ones ashamed if they heard what you were saying!!!

“Me wearing a hot top doesn’t compare to you spending your night focusing on my tits and making it the main topic of conversation.”

Since posting video, Chatfield has racked up more than 452k views and a shit ton of comments, mixed with jokes and support from fans.

“That’s code for ‘this girl is hot asf and I have no idea how to feel about this,’” one fan wrote.

“Hopefully their daughters would be ashamed that their mothers are out here shaming younger women for just existing in their body,” another person commented.

“Judgey Boomers… (not all boomers, just the judgey ones) how rude to be so mean, out loud. You look absolutely beautiful and more importantly happy. Keep rocking it jx,” comedian Julia Morris wrote.

Unfortunately — but we knew this would happen — some folks have criticised the Masked Singer judge for her outfit, claiming that she wore it for attention and that it’s her fault because she was wearing lingerie in public.

Ummm, how about we just don’t judge people for what they’re wearing? And on top of that, maybe don’t say someone was “asking for attention” just because they choose to wear what they want to wear. Such problematic thinking.

It’s a shame that in 2023, people are still shaming others for what they’re wearing, and I’m so glad that Abbie called it out. I feel like a lot of people have experienced this behaviour at one point in their lives.

If you’re frothing over Chatfield’s fit — like me — the reality TV star thankfully blessed us by tagging the brand in her IG reel.

~Finally~ someone who doesn’t gate-keep sexy ‘fits. Love that for the gals and the pals.