Abbie Chatfield Has Delivered On Her Promise To ‘Destroy’ MAFS’ Harrison Boon & It’s Fkn Gold

Queen Abbie Chatfield has followed up on her promise to “destroy” Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Harrison Boon, and she deserves a standing ovation.

ICYMI: The controversial MAFS contestant has been embroiled in a messy feud with a bunch of women – including Abbie, his ex Bronte Schofield and other ex-reality TV stars – after dubbing them as “the unmarriables”. According to the walking red flag, there’s a “danger zone” for women aged 27 to 35.

Abbie has now well and truly obliterated Harrison. (Image: Instagram @abbiechatfield, @harrison_boon_)

I hate to give his fucked up views more airtime, but for context, here are a few things he said on an hour-long Instagram Live recently.

“If you’re an unmarriable, Abbie Chatfield, perfect example. She’s approaching 30, she’s entering the danger zone now,” Harrison said.

He continued: “The unmarriable term doesn’t really apply to men as we’re the ones doing the marrying. Men set the price of relationships and marriage. Women set the price of sex and dating.”

READ MORE Abbie Chatfield & Multiple MAFS Brides Are Feuding With Harrison Over His Cooked Comments

SORRY? I can’t count how many times my jaw dropped when listening to the dude’s cooked opinions, and seriously, these thoughts can be harmful.

If that wasn’t bad enough, he also said that Abbie was “riding the cock carousel from one relationship to the next”, and said that “women’s peak value is between the ages of 18 and 24”. It’s giving Mens Rights and All Lives Matter, which I have absolutely no time for.

Abbie decided to talk about Harrison’s “disgusting, scary language” on her It’s A Lot podcast and had some killer responses.

“They want to have a choice and have control over women, because they’re seeing that power slip away with progression,” Abbie said.

She continued: “Saying I’m ‘on a cock carousel’, I’m ‘being broken up with left, right and centre’, I am ‘devaluing sex in women’. I know that you are incapable of having a fulfilling relationship or friendship or any kind of interaction with another human, when you are living your life with that much resentment and anger towards women.”

Now that’s a mic drop.

READ MORE Can MAFS Villains Actually Make It On Social Media After Pissing Australia Off For 2 Months?

Celebs praise Abbie Chatfield’s response

When Abbie dropped a video of her response on Instagram, fellow reality TV stars flocked to the comments to support our girl.

Abbie is the hero we didn’t know we deserved. (Image: Instagram @abbiechatfield)

“Australian Andrew Tate. How he has a platform is deeply concerning. We are ‘Unmarriable’ because we are older and wiser and know our self-worth enough not to fall for his narcissistic traits,” MAFS’ Alyssa Barmonde wrote.

“One, I think you’re bang on with how obviously he carries resentment. Two, your croissant top is [perfection]. Love, your unmarriable mate who’s probably the happiest and most content she’s ever been,” MasterChef’s Melissa Leong added.