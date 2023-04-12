Pop culture icon Ariana Grande has addressed “concerns about her body,” saying “we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies” and she’s so right for that!

The superstar — who’s in the midst of filming the role of Glinda The Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film while running her makeup brand R.E.M Beauty — took time out of her busy schedule to address comments made about her body in a three minute long TikTok.

Ariana began the video by urging her fans to be mindful when talking about people’s bodies and their physical appearances.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned, whatever it is. Healthy. Unhealthy… We just shouldn’t. We should really work towards not doing that as much. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer,” Ariana said in the video.

The Sweetener artist then touched on her personal experience and how people were comparing her current body to the “lowest point” of her life.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” Ariana said.

“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy. I know I shouldn’t I have to explain that but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here we be something, like good might come from it.”

Ariana closed the video by pleading for fans, viewers, and whoever comes across the message to be kind and gentle. She also expressed her love for all of her supporters.

“Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending a lot of love,” Ariana said as she kissed the camera goodbye.

Since she dropped the TikTok, many fans have flooded her comment section with support and love.

One user wrote, “Thank you for being so raw and vulnerable, you are the sweetest.” Another comment reads, “we think you are beautiful too! we love u so much, thank u for talking about this important topic”

This isn’t the first time that Ariana has spoken out about her mental health. In April 2019, Ariana talked about how she suffered from PTSD since the terrorist bombing at her 2017 concert in Manchester, England, by sharing a personal brain scan on her Instagram Story.

After her brain scan post, Ariana followed up the IG Story saying,”Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” E! news reported.

Overall, Ariana’s message is so fkn true. We shouldn’t be commenting on anyone’s bodies, whether it’s positive or negative.

We truly hope Ari is okay and we know for sure that she’s going to obliterate the Glinda role.