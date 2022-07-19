In the latest chapter of Abbie Chatfield‘s chaotic/iconic life, she has just apologised to a fan for neglecting to sign their vibrator during filming for The Masked Singer.

I just had to read that sentence over a couple of times so please go ahead and do the same if you need to.

Abbie apologised to the fan for missing them in an Instagram story.

“I was sitting at the [judges] panel and apparently someone asked me to sign their Vush,” she said. Abbie collaborated with the sex toy company Vush to create her very own G-spot vibrator in 2021.

“I didn’t know someone had asked me to sign their Vush. I didn’t know someone was asking me to do that for them.”

“If this was you, can you please DM me and let me know?” she wrote in the story. Abbie Chatfield, a thoughtful queen.

She blamed her gorge boyfriend Konrad Bien for not telling her a fan was trying to get her attention. WTF Konrad.

My only concern with signing vibrators is that you probably shouldn’t be putting a vibrator with permanent marker on it where vibrators are generally meant to go. I think? Healthy Harold didn’t cover this in that van of his for some reason.

In any case, Abbie is sweet for making the effort to find the fan. Hopefully she can make that signed vibrator happen!