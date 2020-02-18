Krispy Kreme launched a bunch of Rick & Morty themed doughnuts today, and folks, I’m already salivating more than Rick himself.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: the Pickle Rick Doughnut does NOT taste like pickles. It’s actually filled with lemon crème, with a white chocolate Rick on top.

It looks… interesting, but damn those flavours sound good.

You can also try Simple Rick’s Wafers, which sit atop a vanilla-crème-filled doughnut dipped in strawberry truffle. It’s not quite the “impossible flavor of your own completion”, but that’s probably a good thing.

The final new doughnut is topped with real-life Strawberry Smiggles, which take the form of mini marshmallows and meringue chunks. Where do strawberries come into play, you ask? In the filling.

Wash it all down with a refreshing Fleeb Juice shake. Thankfully, no Fleebs were harmed in the making of this beverage. Instead, it’s a raspberry and blue heaven-flavoured milkshake.

Bad news if you’re in South Australia, the Northern Territory, Tasmania, or shopping at 7-Eleven or BP: you won’t be able to cop the doughnuts or the shake.

For the rest of us, get in quick because these limited edition bites are only available for a month. Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat of the Szechuan sauce debacle.

