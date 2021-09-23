Friends, can we talk? Like you, I love a nice box of Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts, but it’s time we start questioning the things we love the most. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are neither crispy nor creamy. Sorry to have sprung this on you, but it’s true.

Now, I’m talking exclusively about the Original Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, because obviously if you order a cream-filled doughnut, you’re gonna get all the cream in the world.

READ MORE Krispy Kreme Has Done A Biscoff Collab & We Simply Doughnut Care About Anything Else Today

The original Krispy Kreme doughnut (which is arguably one of the best on offer apart from Glazed Chocolate Cake) comes with a nice clear glaze, and is usually soft to bite.

Sometimes if you’re lucky, you’ll get a couple of doughnuts fresh off the conveyor belt and they’ll be warm and delicious… but never crispy. Never, ever, crispy.

After watching this TikTok I got to thinking, why aren’t the doughnuts at Krispy Kreme actually crispy and creamy?

They could’ve built an entire empire on soft doughnuts with a hard, breakaway kind of shell over them, and a cream-filled inside. That could’ve been what they were known for. Would’ve fit the name on all the stores and all the boxes. We could’ve avoided this entire article, had fate been kinder to us all.

But alas, I’m left here wondering why we haven’t been blessed with the crispy, creamy delights that we’ve been promised.

Now I can’t complain about what we have, because it’s fkn amazing. But could you not have called the brand something that matches what we get in the box? Soft doughnuts, with a delightful glaze on them. ‘Delightful Doughnuts’. I dunno, I’m not in marketing, I’m simply the words guy.

Truly the only thing crispy about any of the doughnuts at Krispy Kreme is the fact that they’re so filled with delicious sugar that your arteries will harden to a crisp.

READ MORE Arnott's Have Created Krispy Kreme TeeVee Snacks In A Collab Sent Directly From Heaven

And I’m not even going to get into the cream part. The glaze is NOT cream. It’s a mixture of corn syrup, sugar and milk. It’s basically a glorified version of cereal milk. We’ve been lied to, Australia. Where is our cream???

If you need me, I’m going to be devouring a box of Original Glazed Krispy Kreme to calm down. I may be critical of their product, but I am still devoted.