Doughnut freak out but Krispy Kreme is releasing new collaboration with Snickers and I have a feeling it’s going to ~really~ satisfy.

One of Australia’s favourite chocolate bars is teaming up with the kings of doughnuts (Krispy Kreme) for what is quite possibly the most iconic duo we’ve seen so far this year.

The new range will be available at selected stores across the country from June 2, and will include not one but two new, nutty flavours.

They’re slinging SNICKERS Ring Doughnuts and SNICKERS Inspired Filled Doughnuts, so you’ll have to choose your fighter (or just get both because it’s been a tough year and quite frankly, you deserve two doughnuts).

Ring doughnuts are usually the sensible (*cough* boring *cough*) choice, but Krispy Kreme are taking it to the next level with this “peanut and nougat finished Original Glazed doughnut” that is covered in chocolate ganache with a fun-sized SNICKERS bar squeezed inside. If you’re wondering why doughnuts have a hole in them, the only logical explanation is because they’re meant to be filled with fun-sized chocolate bars.

If that doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, they’ve also worked hard to replicate the iconic SNICKERS flavour for their filled doughnut, which is apparently no easy task.

“From the gooey caramel, to the roasted peanuts, we worked together with SNICKERS® to make a unique creation with the most well-loved flavours and ingredients from each iconic

recipe. We’re incredibly excited to put it to the ultimate taste-test with our Aussie fans,” Krispy Kreme Food Technologist Tasha Kaur said.

You can treat yourself to a SNICKERS doughnut in store or via UberEATS from June 2, or if you’re really desperate, they’ll be popping into select 7-Eleven stores from Saturday May 30.