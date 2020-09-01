Listen up New South Walians, you can now get fresh cannoli delivered straight to your door and dear God I’ve already ordered three boxes.

Thanks to Cannoli Rush, an online cannoli delivery service, you can now get creamy, handmade cannoli delivered straight to you, but only if you live around the Sydney Metropolitan area.

This is a relatively new service for brothers Matt and Jordan Marchetta, who set up the delivery function in February 2020, and have now upgraded to delivering goodie boxes, like their brand new creamy Father’s Day offering.

The head chef over at Cannoli Rush has been whipping up some of Sydney’s best cakes and pastries for over 35 years now, so you can guarantee that you’re getting the best of the best when it comes to these perfecto Italiano treats.

Spending most of their lives as Italian pastry chefs, operating a variety of cake stores in Western Sydney, the Marchetta brothers have mastered the cannoli craft. Together they have come up with 15 different flavours of cannoli including pistachio, hazelnut, Bounty, salted caramel and limoncello, which has my mouth positively drooling.

Delivery is at a flat rate of $9.90, and tbh that is so worth it.

The brand new Father’s Day gift box that the duo are now slinging includes eight cannoli, a bottle of Jack Daniels, two sfogliatelle, four profiteroles, four almond biscuits and a bunch of assorted chocolates for $99, with a non-alcoholic version going around for a welcome $69.

You can also get individual cannoli, because why not, you deserve to treat yourself now and forever.