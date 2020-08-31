As Victorians stare down its fifth straight week of lockdowns – with Melburnians entering week five of strict overnight curfews – the rest of the country continues to send love and sentiments of support to the southern state. That’s all well and good but please, we want presents. We want a little treat to get us by. Now you can do just that without spending a damn cent because Uber Eats is letting Aussies send their Melb mates free dessert this week.

Now that’s the kind of support I want – ice cream and maybe a little cake.

Every day this week, the first 1000 people outside of Victoria will be able to get their locked-down mates free little delivery from a local Melbourne dessert biz for absolutely nothing. Zip, zilch, zero. All you have to do is make an order after 8pm from restaurants like Sprinkles Ice Creamery, Lukumades, and Pidapipo.

I really don’t see any downside to this at all. Your VIC mates get to have a little sugar-based serotonin, and you get to feel a little less guilty about being allowed to go outside for more than an hour at a time. A true win-win, here.

Uber has crunched the numbers about how Victorians have been ordering over the last month of lockdowns, too. They realised that deliveries of sweet little desserts have absolutely spiked during the lockdowns, with a 22% increase of sweeties being delivered, especially after the 8pm curfew.

So if you want to give your Melbourne pals a delicious little token of support instead of another half-assed message of “how you going?” you just have to chuck their address in your Uber Eats app, hit the #LockdownLove bit up the top, choose a bunch of treats up to $20 and then chuck in the code for that day. Today’s free dessert code is ‘mondaylove’, and changes each day (I’m sure you can figure that one out.)

Then you can share the delivery tracker with your chosen Melb pal and, truly, everyone wins.

Now please, send me treats.