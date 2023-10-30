The Best Holiday Parks To Visit This Summer If You’re Keen For A Non-Spenny Beachside Vacay

We’re crawling to the end of 2023 and I think we can all agree it’s been a rough one. And although cozzie livs is hitting us harder than ever, the urge to escape wherever it is you live and experience a beachside getaway is too strong to ignore.

Every year for as long as I can remember I’ve travelled to a holiday park with my family around Easter time. I look forward to it each year — it’s a cherished family tradition and some of my favourite memories have come from those trips. But I never pondered the idea of hitting up a holiday park outside of these annually scheduled fam vacays!

I recently visited two holiday parks as a guest of Reflections Holiday Parks and NRMA Parks and Resorts. For one of the stays, I treated it as a gals getaway and invited my mates along, and for the other I brought my boyfriend and had a noice ~romantic~ weekend.

If you’re in need of an affordable summer vacay with your fam, your mates or your other half, I cannot recommend it enough.

To help you narrow down your options, I’ve pulled together a list of some A+ holiday parks to choose from.

Reflections Holiday Parks

No matter what kind of trip you’re keen on, Reflections has ya sorted! You’ve got 37 parks and 43 community reserves to choose from on NSW Crown land. I stayed at the Forster location and had an absolute ball checking out the local small town and hitting the beach.

The parks give you a choice of staying in their lush accomodation that includes cabins and tiny homes or bringing a caravan to their powered site, or you can rough it and bring your camping gear.

Their various gorg locations offer different activities and sights so suss out their website to see what kind of trip you wanna have.

If you’re a wildlife lover, you’ll be pleased to know that all the parks are blessed with a rich diversity of coastal and country birdlife.

NRMA Parks and Resorts

Not from NSW? Or from NSW but want to yeet over to another state? NRMA Parks and Resorts has ya covered with a bunch of locations scattered across Aus including Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, but also some gorg NSW spots if ya don’t wanna travel too far.

We stayed at the NRMA Ocean Beach Holiday Resort on the Central Coast which came complete with a resort-style pool but also a literal beach right in your backyard.

They offer a variety of accom options but also spots to park your caravan and set up camp.

Murramarang Beachfront Holiday Resort

Located just north of Batemans Bay on the NSW South Coast, Murramarang Beachfront Holiday Resort sits within the Murramarang National Park.

Boasting direct beach access, the resort has a range of accom options including villas and beach houses or you can go full bush with camping or caravan sites.

In addition to the national park which you can stroll to from your accom, the site is also close to Mogo Zoo and the Birdland Animal Park.

Blue Lagoon Beach Resort

Remember how I mentioned earlier that I visit a holiday park with my fam every year? This is it!

Located on the Central Coast in NSW, this absolute gem of a resort is completely beachfront and even has a pool and spa.

There’s also cabins plus caravan and camping sites, most of which include ocean views which is just what ya need to soothe your soul after the stress of 2023.

Happy holz!