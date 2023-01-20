At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, I returned to work 10 days ago, and I’m already dreaming of my next holiday. It’s rough out here. Luckily for me (us?), the good folks over at Ecosa (you know, the fancy mattress company?) are giving shoppers a chance to win a cheeky little getaway for two to Point Lonsdale. Retail therapy, and (maybe) a holiday? Sign me up!

The saucy little trip includes flights to and from your closest major capital cities and a glorious two-night stay (including breakfast) at the exclusive Lon Retreat in Victoria, where guests can soak in the beauty of the Bellarine and Mornington Peninsulas.

Sounds ~fancy~, huh?

During the two-night stay, said winners will also be able to indulge in a world-class dining experience at Pt. Leo Estate’s hatted restaurant and a wine tasting at the Cellar Door where you can sample Pt. Leo’s chardonnay, pinot noir, pinot gris and rosé. Nice!

You can also explore the outdoor sculpture parks at the estate, which is home to over 60 pieces of world-class art. This impressive exhibition includes works from major international and Aussie artists such as KAWS, George Rickey, Tony Cragg, Inge King, Boaz Vaadia, Tomnakatsu Matsuyama, Barry Flanagan, Julian Opie, Bruce Armstrong and Lenton Parr.

You can walk around and explore this ever-evolving outdoor gallery for hours.

Back at the Lon, you can unwind in the mineral spa before snuggling up in one of seven luxury, coastal-inspired suites for a night of undisturbed rest.

It sounds like exactly what we need after our very long, hard day.

All you have to do to enter is purchase anything — literally anything, there’s no minimum spend — from the Ecosa website by midnight on 29 January and follow the entry prompts. So if you need a new mattress or some fresh bedding, now’s the time to shop.

Good luck, friends. Oh, and a rule of entry, if you win, you have to take me with you… haha, kidding, kind of.

You can find the full terms and conditions of entry here.