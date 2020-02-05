Singer, TV producer, and Instagram megastar Selena Gomez has announced her latest project: a brand new cosmetics line, which is slated to hit Sephora stores in North America in the not-too-distant future.

As for Australia? Well, look, we’ll get to that in a moment. For now, let’s focus on Gomez’ new Instagram post about the whole endeavour.

Rare Beauty, which cribs its title from Gomez’ latest album, appears to be the star’s attempt to combat some of the gnarlier aspects of fame and, more broadly, social media.

“Being rare is about being comfortable in yourself,” the 27-year-old said. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

She added that it’s about “embracing our uniqueness,” with a reminder “you’re not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”

The clip shows Gomez and others trialling a cavalcade of products, which she hopes will foster “our beautiful community” in the months to come.

Trade journal Women’s Wear Daily reports Rare Beauty has poached a number of high-profile industry figures to assist Gomez in her quest for community. CEO Scott Friedman, the former head of NYX, told the publication that “We want to help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in this world”.

WWD states Gomez intends to expand the brand internationally in 2021. PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Sephora for comment on any potential for the line to appear in Australia, and the possibility of international webstore purchases. We’ll let you know when we hear back.