Selena Gomez has opened up about the “emotional abuse” she endured in her relationship with Justin Bieber, who she dated on and off from 2011 to 2018.

Speaking with NPR on Sunday, Gomez explained how her new single ‘Lose You to Love Me’ helped her process and move on from the “difficult” experience of dating Bieber.

“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” Gomez said. “And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

When asked if she was referring to emotional abuse, the ‘Bad Liar’ singer said, “Yes” and then elaborated — despite noting that she didn’t want to “spend the rest of [her] life talking about” her past with Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

“I had to find a way to understand it as an adult, and I had to understand the choices I was making,” Gomez said. “I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Relationships aside, both parties appear to be moving on with their lives rather smoothly.

The ‘Baby’ singer is preparing for a massive stadium tour as he enjoys life with new missus Hailey, and Selena is copping rave reviews for her new album ‘Rare’, which features the Bieber-inspired track.

