Warning: cute grandma content ahead. Selena Gomez‘ was interrupted by her grandma mid-TikTok when she yelled out from another room to ask about the singer’s love life.

“So, how did you end it with that guy?” Nana asks while Selena is applying lip liner. As the founder of Rare Beauty, one could assume she was filming a TikTok makeup tutorial when the magic happened. Looking at her TikTok account, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Selena’s eyes dart around the room in surprise before responding, “Ah, I’ll tell you in a second” and laughing to herself. Given Selena hasn’t publicly been in a relationship recently, the question on everyone’s lips (hopefully lined with Rare Beauty, lol) is who she kicked to the kerb.

“WE ALL WANT TO KNOW,” one user wrote, while another commented, “U HAVE TO TELL US NOW”. There are more than 7,000 comments on the video so I imagine there are plenty of other people dying to know. As far as I can see, she hasn’t replied to any of the comments pushing for more tea.

Selena joked about being single when she hosted Saturday Night Live in May of this year. “One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said during her opening. Maybe she was bluffing and the Kim Kardashian joke was just too good not to make?

“Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone,” she continued during her monologue. I don’t know what to think. Maybe it was a fairly fleeting romance. I mean, famous people have to deal with situationships too, right? RIGHT?!

Granted she didn’t post the “second” where she actually told her sweet nana how she dumped the man in question, but she did post the video exposing that she broke up with someone. I get that it’s wholesome content but surely she doesn’t care too much about people finding out. She does have more than 42 million followers on TikTok, after all.

Perhaps a cute marketing stunt for her beauty line? TBC. Whatever’s going on I’m here for it and would like to see plenty more of where Nana Gomez’ behaviour came from.