There is not much to be gleaned from Harper Bazaar’s new interview with makeup millionaire Kylie Jenner, barring the sheer extravagance of its accompanying photoshoot. The 22-year-old CEO of Kylie Cosmetics speaks mostly about fame, her family, how famous her family is, which is familiar territory for anyone with a passing interest in the broader Kardashian clan. And, look, the photoshoot really is impressive.

But one nugget does stand out: Jenner, who has spent her entire life in the public view, revealed the moment she recognised her influence on broader society.

“I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started,” Jenner said, referencing her earliest forays into the cosmetics business, well before she sold a majority stake of her company for a stupendous US$600 million (AU$890 million) last year.

“Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off,” she added,

“And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

If I dyed my hair blue at age 16, it’s more than likely I a) would have botched it, b) would have received a sternly-worded letter from my school, and c) reached my final scene kid form. Thinking that such a seemingly small change could drive global trends is, quite frankly, terrifying.

It’s a challenge that Jenner doesn’t seem to register as a challenge – unless it pertains to her daughter, Stormi.

“Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too,” Jenner said.

“I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live. It’s just our life.”

If you’d like another brief glimpse into that highly-publicised life, you can check out the full Harper’s Bazaar piece here.

