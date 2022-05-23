The identity of Instagram’s infamous goss guru DeuxMoi may have been revealed and this is even bigger than when we found out who’s Gossip Girl!

Reporter Brian Feldman published a report on BNet in which he does a deep-dive into the history of the popular account.

After trawling social media, Feldman discovered that DeuxMoi first started as a fashion blog run by two anonymous gals.

In an interview from 2020, Deux confirmed that the site was launched in 2013. They also revealed that when the page was in its early stages, it was run by one of the founders, while the other one managed the Instagram and Twitter.

Around that time, model Kristina Romanova shared a post on Instagram, tagging both @deuxmoi and someone who goes by @mkempsyo.

Feldman explained that @mkempsyo is mentioned frequently alongside the DeuxMoi account.

After doing some more research, Feldman discovered that @mkempsyo is a fashion entrepreneur named Meggie Kempner.

Meggie also had a Pinterest page with a pinboard dedicated to her grandma, the famous New York socialite Nan Kempner.

Back in 2014, DeuxMoi’s Pinterest page featured a pinboard dedicated to Nan.

There’s also a FB page called Coco Deuxmoi, who described herself as “1/2 of the deuxmoi gals at ” and “co-founder of fashion, beauty and lifestyle website .” In 2014, Coco posted a link to a Vanity Fair article about the Kempner brand launch, which read: “So proud of the DeuxMoi gals girl Meggie Kempner.”

Social media is reacting to DeuxMoi’s identity being revealed by internet culture reporter, Brian Feldman.



Meggie Kempner, granddaughter of a famed socialite, appears to have founded it with Melissa Lovallo, who allegedly still runs it.



🔗: https://t.co/B1uW8ywOYQ pic.twitter.com/UCGDIy9MLB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2022

As for the other DeuxMoi founder, Feldman found a 2013 tweet from model Emily DiDonato, who wrote, “I am loving your blog @gizroc75 blog! It’s amazing take a look guys! deuxmoi.com.”

While trying to find the identity of @gizroc75, Feldman came across a tweet from 2015 by Au Revoir Les Filles, who tweeted, “Great chat with Melissa @deuxmoigals. Loving what you do and you go girl!!!”

As he looked for Melissa‘s last name, Feldman found a tweet from 2012 by hair stylist Louis Angelo, who referred to @gizroc75 as “Lovallo.” The hairstylist and DeuxMoi appear to have some form of relationship. Deux endorsed the stylist in a 2015 blog post.

Thus (supposedly) unveiling the second Deux founder: Melissa Lovallo.

Feldman pointed out that all traces of their private Instas @mkempsyo, @gizroc75 and @mlovallo12 have been scrubbed from the internet, but their tags are still there, hence how he was able to crack the code.

Smug AF Hailey Bieber, who previously revealed on Insta that she knows the identity of DeuxMoi, liked Pop Crave’s post, seemingly confirming that they’re on the money.

Hailey Bieber corroborates the identity of DeuxMoi with Instagram like.



She previously admitted to knowing who was behind the celebrity gossip account.



🔗: https://t.co/dqSKMQgzC0 pic.twitter.com/jnK27SpWK4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 22, 2022

As of yet there’s been no response from DeuxMoi but we’re keeping our eyes peeled.

NO MORE ANON, PLS!!!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.