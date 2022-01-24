IRL gossip girl Deuxmoi has shared some behind-the-scenes tea about The Ellen Show and the odd relationships that host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly has with some of her guests.

A sneaky spy wrote in to the goss ‘gram, claiming that Ellen is feuding with Meghan Markle.

“[Meghan] and Ellen are no longer tight because they feuded over what to talk about when Meghan was on the show last. The Kardashians have the smallest teams that they bring with them and actually the nicest and most professional people,” they wrote.

They went on to claim that Kris Jenner and Ellen are “absolutely besties” and are allegedly “always drunk together.”

Ellen and Oprah are also “besties” apparently.

As for Amy Schumer? Not so much.

They went on to claim that actress and singer Jennifer Hudson is being primed to take Ellen’s talkshow gig after the final season wraps.

Following the first Deuxmoi Instagram Story about The Ellen Show, another source wrote in with some tea about Ellen DeGeneres and her feud with Meghan Markle.

It’s being alleged that Markle “made everyone refer to her as ‘The Duchess’ on-set and would only allow certain people to address her.

Not sure why this would tick Ellen DeGeneres off because interestingly, this is exactly what she has been accused of by multiple sources.

Neil Breen, a former Aussie Today Show producer who is now the host of radio station 4BC, once revealed Ellen had a wild list of demands when she appeared on the show.

“[Ellen’s] producers called us aside … and said, ‘Now, Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her,’” he said.

The demands came after Ellen’s staff already had “watered down” her appearance on Today from a spot co-hosting the Sydney-based show to doing just a sit-down interview in Melbourne, which meant the production had to relocate from Sydney to Melbourne with fuck all notice, Breen said.

“‘She’ll come in, she’ll sit down, she’ll talk to Richard [Wilkins] and then Ellen will leave.’ And I sort of said, ‘I can’t look at her?’ I found the whole thing bizarre,” he added.

He also said her team controlled how the interview would be conducted, from lighting to seating. Breen said he couldn’t tell what type of person DeGeneres was, as he “never got to talk to her.”

“I have no idea whether she’s a nice person or not, I wouldn’t have a clue,” he added. “But I can tell you the people who worked with her walked on eggshells the whole time, and the whole thing was totally bizarre.

“We’re there to do an interview to promote what she’s doing, but you can’t look at her? Someone get real.”

Following the investigation into the culture on the set of the long-running daytime talk show kicked off, EllenDeGeneres personally addressed her staff with an apology letter.

Ellen acknowledged a culture that did not reflect the values with which she started, and promised to do better.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case,” DeGeneres wrote.

The Ellen Show is set to end after its current season.

