Big Brother VIP ended with a bang last night and in a previously unaired scene that was played during the finale, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she once considered banning the Kardashian clan from The Ellen Show after a clash with Ellen DeGeneres.

Discussing her feud with DeGeneres, Jenner said: “I thought, ‘Maybe I should call Kris [Jenner] and say, ‘Kris, why don’t you just ban any of the kids being on Ellen, but I didn’t,” she said.

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to get involved in that. Let them do their thing,’” she added.

Caitlyn Jenner explained that her beef with Ellen first started when she appeared as a guest on the show in 2015 and was asked about her controversial views on gay marriage.

She said she initially wanted to go on the talk show to help raise funds for a trans student who was a DeGeneres fan and needed money for nursing school.

“[DeGeneres] says to me, ‘The only way I’ll do it is if you’re on the show, too,’” she recounted.

Caitlyn Jenner said she agreed to go on the show, and during a commercial break for the segment, DeGeneres brought up the topic of gay marriage.

“Like everybody, I think everybody has had a progression on gay marriage,’” Caitlyn said she thought to herself. “You know, 30, 40 years ago, I didn’t know the subject. Times change.”

When they were back on air, DeGeneres asked the question on-camera, and Caitlyn now admitted that “looking back on it, I could have handled a couple of things a bit differently.”

Caitlyn told the housemates that she felt set-up by DeGeneres, and that her ensuing comments in the media “absolutely burnt my ass” and so she retaliated by getting “really tough on her” in the media.

Hey, I’m no Ellen DeGeneres fan (quite the opposite) but can ya really blame her for your shithouse views on gay marriage?

After the interview, DeGeneres went on Howard Stern’s radio show and said of Caitlyn, “She still has a judgment about gay marriage.”

At the time, the reality star said she had always been a “traditionalist” and that “if that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you, then I can go with it.”

Caitlyn’s comments drew mass backlash at the time and is a large reason why many people aren’t fans of the reality star (myself included).

Side note: Screaming @ the fact that she thought she had the power to ban the Kardashians from anything. Girl, please. They don’t even take your phone calls.

Anyway, watch the segment below: