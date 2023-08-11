‘My Life Has Been Blown Up’: Woman Behind Viral ‘Not Real’ Video Speaks Out For The 1st Time

The woman who went viral after someone shared a TikTok of her tearfully shouting that a “motherfucker” on a plane was “not real” has spoken out about the fallout of her public meltdown.

Tiffany Gomas, a 36-year-old marketing executive, became the subject of some pretty hectic internet speculation after a passenger recorded her freaking out and trying to leave a plane.

“I’m getting the fuck off and there’s a reason… I’m telling you right now that motherfucker back there is not real,” she cried in the video.

“And you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to.”

While some people felt genuine concern for Gomas because of how terrified she seemed, others thought she was hallucinating, and some people even started conspiracy theories about her — including that a) the “motherfucker” was a shapeshifter and b) she was threatened by the government (????). It’s a whole thing.

Now, Gomas has spoken out for the first time after the ordeal — but weirdly, she hasn’t elaborated on what scared her so much, or why she was convinced the plane was going to go down in the first place.

“No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge,” she told the Daily Mail cryptically.

“My life has been blown up.

“No one knows what it’s like.

“So much of what’s out there is inaccurate.”

No one knows what what is like????

Gomas told the publication she was consulting a lawyer because people were “staking out” her home as well as her neighbours’ homes. She also claimed people were going through her mail, which is so creepy.

Her comments come off the back of a police report which said Gomas’ distressed ranting was apparently sparked by an argument with a family member who she was travelling with about AirPods. It said she accused them of stealing the earbuds before her claims the plane wasn’t safe.

“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side,” the report said, per The New York Post.

Passengers of the plane actually ended up being removed and also rescreened through security because Gomas’ concerns were taken seriously.

Police said a “distraught” Gomas was escorted off the plane, but kept trying to get back on it despite her ominous claims.

She eventually left the airport via an Uber, and that’s that.

Honestly, I hope she’s okay because whether or not her distress was warranted that day, it sucks to become a viral meme where everyone makes fun of your public mental breakdown.

Hopefully people leave her alone and she gets on with her life.