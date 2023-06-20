I Am Howling At How This Man Made A Passenger Move Her ‘Smelly Feet’ Away From Him On A Flight

Have you ever been on a flight with someone who has no issue airing their smelly feet for the whole plane to smell, and wished you could exact revenge on them? Well, one bloke has done exactly that in a truly jaw-dropping way.

TikToker Daniel Green (@danielgreen2426) shared a video of the pay back method in action, which consisted of him pouring soft drink on the dogs in question.

“Woman on the plane behind me kept putting her smelly feet under me … she then stopped,” he captioned the vid.

The footage simply must be seen to be believed.

There’s the sock-covered foot poking from beneath Green’s seat, which one would assume to be an infringement on his personal space. Most peculiarly, it’s clearly touching a random sneaker — does it belong to the owner of the alleged “smelly feet”? Or is it Green’s shoe, which means the pair engaged in a deeply random game of footsie? We just don’t know.

Then there’s the opened bag of Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons, which is scarily close to the sneaker and rogue, sheathed foot. Is the reported smell not permeating inside the packet? Have the chocolates been contaminated? So many questions, so little time.

As for the pouring of the soft drink on the “smelly feet”, it’s quite remarkable to see the foot retreat in real time. With a slight wriggle of the toes and a meek shuffle, the foot backs away slowly. It’s almost like a turtle recoiling into its shell to hide from predators. Beautiful stuff.

READ MORE An Influencer Has Detailed A ‘Horrific’ Jetstar Flight On Which People Chundered For 5 Hours

We don’t know whether Green tried asking the woman to move her feet and she refused, or if he just decided to throw caution to the wind and quite literally pour one out. But as someone who has had to cover her nose with a scarf as to avoid another passenger’s pongy toes, I kind of respect it.

This begs the question — just like asking to swap seats on flights, is it acceptable to request that someone keeps their shoes firmly on? Much to think about. Much to think about, indeed.

Image credit: TikTok / @danielgreen2426 & Studio Nova / Ōkiku Naru Ko