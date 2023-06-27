A Woman Felt Something ‘Tickle’ Her Leg On A Flight & Looked Down To See A BARE FOOT

A woman on TikTok has experienced one of my worst flight-related nightmares — a bare fkn foot. And in the nastiest way possible.

Picture this: you’re on a cramped flight, with that awful lighting and recycled air that makes you wish opening a window wasn’t a death wish.

You’re trying to astral project yourself into your happy place, where you can be blissfully unaware of your surroundings, when you feel it: something grazed against your leg. A little brush. A tickle, if you will.

You look down, and recoil at the sight. Oh no. Oh no. How could someone do this?

There, resting next to your leg, wriggling slightly, is someone’s bare fkn foot. Toes gently twitching. Ready for its next victim.

Okay, maybe I’ve embellished the story a little bit, but this is basically what happened to TikToker Tivona (@teatinz), who shared a video of the wretched foot onto TikTok to traumatise the rest of us.

“I’m flabbergasted,” she said in the caption of the TikTok, where she revealed she was “tickled” by the bare foot of the man behind her.

“Do you know how far you have to reach your feet to TOUCH the person in front of you!!????”

Yeah, no, this is truly worst case scenario on a flight for me. I rather deal with vomit-inducing turbulence.

TikTok users in the comments were equally horrified by the offending paw as Tivona was.

“I’d be spilling my soda all over them bad bois,” one person wrote.

“Time to get out some nail polish and get to work,” joked another.

“The way I would have stomped and screamed like I saw a cockroach,” wrote a third.

One TikToker even recalled that they once found a foot on their arm rest.

Yeah, that’s enough for tonight.

