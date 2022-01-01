I think we can all agree that plane bathrooms are the worst type of bathroom. They’re cramped, they smell funny, and the toot paper comes out one at a time. So, imagine spending five whole hours stuck inside one of them after doing a quick rapid antigen test that said you were positive for COVID.

That’s exactly what happened to Marisa Fotieo, a school teacher who was travelling from Chicago, Illinois to Reykjavik, the capital city of Iceland.

This organised AF queen had packed a RAT test in her carry-on luggage and was able to whip it out when she felt a tickle in her throat mid-flight.

READ MORE A TikToker Revealed Everything Involved In Travelling Overseas During COVID & RIP Her Nostrils

In an interview with NBC News, Fotieo said she didn’t even need to wait the recommended 10-15 minutes for her test result to appear on the reader because “within what felt like two seconds there were two lines”. The dreaded double line strikes again!

She then voluntarily walked to the bathroom and stayed there for the remainder of the trip.

The team player went on to recount what was going through her mind.

“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a complete story if there wasn’t a TikTok about it.

During her stint in the mile high club bathroom, Fotieo had a chance to film herself absolutely vibing through her isolation, captioning the video “Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters”.

@marisaefotieo Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. luxuryliving imsolucky covid vaccinated fyp viralvideotiktok quarantine ♬ I’m So Lucky Lucky – Grandzz

Fotieo also opened up about how one particular cabin crew member made the journey more bearable.

“She (the flight attendant) made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours from food to drinks and constantly checked on me assuring me I would be all right,” Fotieo said.

Wholesome stuff all round. We wish her a speedy recovery!

At the time of writing, Fotieo’s TikTok had been viewed 4.5 million times and tbh, she deserves even more.