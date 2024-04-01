United Airlines Flight Turns Around After A ‘Foul Smell’ From A Broken Toilet Filled The Cabin

A United Airlines flight was forced to chuck a uey back to its departing airport after a “foul smell” filled the airplane’s cabin. This situation is truly my worst nightmare alongside that one time in 2023 when diarrhoea “dribbled down the aisle” of a Delta Airlines flight.

I don’t know about y’all, but I am super sensitive to smells. Especially bad ones!!! I hate it when I’m walking around Sydney CBD and I catch a cursed whiff of some mysterious, off-putting stench. It’s such a huge vibe killer.

So, this story about a “foul smell” inside an airplane already has my stomach in knots.

Per The US Sun, pilots of United Airlines flight 59 — leaving Frankfurt for San Francisco — were forced to turn around after a disgusting stench oozed into the cabin’s atmosphere.

According to the publication, after the Boeing 777 took off from Frankfurt airport, passengers complained of a “foul” smell coming from the plane’s toilet.

German publication Bild reported that after the cabin crew investigated the stench, they found that one of the toilets on the aircraft was broken. It was also reported that the contents of the plane’s waste tank “overflowed” into the passenger cabin.

Yeah, nah, mate. I’ll just walk!!

In hopes of remedying the smelly situation, the aircraft reportedly contacted ground engineers for help. As they waited for a solution, the flight circled the North Sea.

After they failed to find a fix for the shitty smell, the plane ultimately returned to Frankfurt.

Personally, if I were a passenger on this cursed flight, I believe that would be the best decision. I mean, who would want to stay in a STINKY airplane? There’s literally no escape.

In a statement to The US Sun, a spokesperson from United Airlines confirmed that the flight returned to its departing airport due to the issues involving the aircraft’s shitter.

“On Friday, March 29, United Flight 59 returned to Frankfurt following a maintenance issue with one of the aircraft’s lavatories,” the spokesperson said

The spokesperson also told the publication that all the passengers were given hotel accommodation and were rebooked onto another flight the following day.

The story of the foul-smelling plane is extremely reminiscent of that one time when a Delta Airlines Airbus flight was cancelled in the middle of its journey after a passenger reportedly had diarrhoea throughout the airplane.

At the time of the incident, Delta confirmed that flight DL194 was cancelled due to a “medical issue”.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination,” the airline said in a statement to Insider.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

Now that is something I wouldn’t even wish on my worst enemy.

Wherever this passenger is today, I hope they’re OK!

