I’ve just discovered the reason why our teeth can smell so bad after we floss them, and it’s officially making me want to nope out of this entire universe and set my mouth on fire. No, I’m not being dramatic.

The real reason why our teeth smell a bit after we floss ’em is because bacteria has literally shat in our mouth. SHAT. IN. OUR. MOUTH.

Brb, throwing up.

A TikTok dental hygiene enthusiast, @charlottesmiled, gave us the unwanted revelation after posting a cryptic video titled: “When someone asks me why it smells so bad when you floss your teeth“.

TLDR: It’s because you’re smelling bacteria poop. STUNNIN’.

“Part of that whole process of germs living in your mouth and hiding and eating all the sugar and carbohydrates that you come in contact with… they have their meal and then they have to… they have to go poop,” she said.

“It is literal bacteria caca.”

The floss-advocate explained that when this bacteria poops, it doesn’t just swirl around your mouth.

“You’re swallowing some of those poops and you’re breathing it out around you.”

Great, so I’m not only a shit eater, but I’m also breathing in other people’s shit. Love that for me.

As expected, everyone in the comments were not okay.

“Dental floss companies should use this info in ads,” one said.

“As a germophobe, I’ve never been more horrified,” another commented.

“I don’t care,” another said.

“I eat my nails so I’m most likely eating shit from a bunch of beings combined.”

As someone who also bites their nails, I’m officially rebranding us as the Literal Shit Eating Club. We meet on Thursdays.

can't wait to go to the dentist and have them degrade me for not flossing my teeth regularly — rune 💜❤️ AuroraLiveVR (@runehanekawa) February 10, 2023

In another video, our new fave dental hygienist went on to tell us some more traumatising things about our mouth, including giving us the down low on the other reasons why we might get bad breath.

“Rotten food gives off gases that smell really bad,” she said.

“f you leave food out on the counter it’s gonna start to stink, so that’s literally what’s happening in your own mouth.”

“The other thing that’s happening is bacteria,” she continued.

“They’re naturally gonna hide where you’re not disrupting them much [and where] they have a safe haven.”

She then goes on to explain that this bacteria stacks in layers and sticks to your teeth. They calcify as they die off, which leaves a lovely texture for even more bacteria to come and get it on in your mouth. When those die off, more bacteria comes. Etc etc, until your mouth is a big fkn bacteria farm with bacteria corpses left, right and centre.

It’s these bacteria corpses that also make you have stinky breath.

“They give off gases too… so it smells like sulphur and stinks really bad,” the toothy TikToker said.

Fantastic!!!

“So if you floss your teeth and it smells bad, that’s just your body’s red flag of saying, ‘Hey, we have an overload of bacteria. We need to [floss] more.’

“You should be able to floss your teeth, sniff the floss, and it doesn’t smell bad at all.”

Even with this new, shit-fuelled knowledge, I know that I’ll never floss. Stinky gals unite!