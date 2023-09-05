ABORT, ABORT: A Flight Had To Be Turned Around After Diarrhoea Began ‘Dribbling Down The Aisle’

Well, shit my pants and call me queasy because a long-haul American flight had to return to its departure location after a passenger “had diarrhoea all the way through” the aircraft.

Look, we’ve all fallen victim to a cheeky follow-through or had a nasty bought of food poisoning sneak up on us when you least expect it. It might’ve been in aisle nine at the local Woolies or when you’re in the car barely five minutes from home. Unfortunately for this individual, their visit to Shitterworx just happened to occur thousands of feet in the air with nowhere to hide.

Per news.com.au, passengers on Delta flight DL194 travelling from Atlanta to Barcelona were delayed by eight hours because of the crappy situation.

Around an hour into the journey, Delta pilots requested the plane turn back despite the costly ramifications of cancelling a flight mid-trip.

And, thanks to a recording of the convo between the pilots and air traffic control surfacing on Twitter (AKA, X), we know exactly what went down — and what came out — on that not-so-fateful flight.

“It’s a biohazard issue,” one pilot can be heard saying. “We had a passenger who had diarrhoea all the way through the airplane.”

Responding to the Tweet, one user claimed her partner was a passenger on the Delta flight.

“It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible,” they said. And I bet that’s the last time those passengers complain about the state of the inflight meals.

Apparently, the crew attempted to quell the stench with “vanilla-scented disinfectant”, which only “made it smell like vanilla shit”.

“After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned,” the user added, though might I suggest just chucking the whole aircraft in the bin?

news.com.au reported that the flight touched down in Atlanta at around 10:40 pm, approximately four hours after it should have originally departed. The service then took off again at 3 am before arriving in Barcelona some eight hours late.

In a statement to Insider, Delta confirmed a “medical issue” had occurred on flight DL194.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the airplane and get our customers to their final destination.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

However, they neglected to mention that this all unfurled because someone shit themselves to the high heavens, which, I mean — fair.

Poop: one. Delta Airlines: zilch.