A Flight From Perth Had To Turn Around After Some Dude Did A Nudie Run Down The Aisle

A Virgin Australia flight from Perth on Tuesday night was forced to turn around after a man allegedly decided to strip off and go for a nudie run down the aisle, reportedly knocking down a crew member.

The VA696 7.21pm flight from Perth to Melbourne was just minutes into its journey when it was forced to turn around and make a surprise landing one hour after takeoff. Usually, the flight takes three and a half hours.

Speaking to The Guardian, a spokesperson for Virgin Australia said that the flight was turned around due to a “disruptive passenger” who was “offloaded” by federal police upon landing.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we sincerely apologise to guests impacted,” the spokesperson said.

Stirling, a 23-year-old mining engineer was a passenger on the plane. He claimed that an hour into the flight he heard some commotion.

“All of a sudden, I hear this running up the aisle and the guy’s got no clothes on and he’s just charging toward the front of the plane,” he said, recalling the feeling of alarm upon seeing someone run towards the cockpit.

“Initially you think, God forbid, it could be an attack. It’s really distressing being on a plane in that situation,” he continued.

“One good Samaritan, this big guy in business class, jumped up straight away to intervene and then these two other guys later got up and tackled him to the ground.”

An eventful yet not very efficient flight. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

According to another passenger on the flight, two air marshals were required to handcuff and restrain the man until the plane landed.

“A male passenger suddenly went bananas running up and down the aisle and bashing on the cockpit door,” they told radio station 3AW, per news.com.au.

The man was taken to hospital for assessment and is due to appear before Perth magistrates court in June. The charges are yet to be finalised.