‘My Literal Hell’: A Viral TikTok Of Swifties Singing On A Delayed Flight Divides Internet

Picture this: you’re stuck on a delayed flight that is jam-packed to the wazoo … with Swifties. So to pass the time, the girlies begin to belt out an iconic Taylor Swift song, but it is not known how long you’ll be on the runway.

For some, this is a complete nightmare. But for others, it is a display of sisterhood and strength in the Swiftie fanbase.

Hannah Hazlett (@han._.haz) recently went viral on TikTok after she shared a video of her flight that was filled to the brim with Swifties, all singing along to Swift’s banging track “Love Story”.

“Delayed flight full of Swifties to SLC (Salt Lake City) on the way back from Denver,” Hazlett wrote on the TikTok, which now has more than 1.7 million views.

In the video, Swifties can be seen recording, singing, using their phone flashlights for ambience and swaying from side to side. You can even spot a Southwest Airlines flight attendant joining in on the fun.

Now, before anyone jumps down my fucking neck — NGL, I am very afraid of stans — but I definitely think this would make me hella uncomfortable. Even that scene in The Inbetweeners Movie, when the pussay patrol makes it on their coach and those guys were football chanting for the whole ride, fully irritated me.

But, at the same time, it’s honestly not the worst thing that could happen on a plane, so I wouldn’t be too mad.

“Love Story” by Taylor Swift is a fucking bop. The bridge part? Ugh, yes, zaddy Romeo, save me.

So far, Hazlett’s TikTok has been greeted with a lot of positive comments on the video platform.

“This would make my flying anxiety disappear,” one user wrote.

“The way I would’ve started to give everyone friendship bracelets,” a second person said.

“Wait is this real because HELLO THIS IS AMAZING,” a third wrote.

Even the airline responded to the viral video.

It’s kinda sweet to see a nice exchange on TikTok for once.

Unfortunately, for folks on Twitter, the “Love” in “Love Story” doesn’t translate. These guys hated it.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen people react negatively to performances on delayed planes.

Earlier this year, Jessica Pearson (@jessicapearsoneastwind) went viral on TikTok after she whipped out her guitar and attempted to start a sing-a-long on her delayed flight.

“I would have pulled on that emergency exit door so fast,” one person wrote.

With that being said, I think people just hate being confined in small spaces and being forced to listen to random AF music. Kinda like how you get annoyed at people who blast their speakers on a packed train at peak hour.

But for people who actually hate Swifties, I recommend you DON’T fly in or out of Australia during the Eras Tour next year. Flights in 2024 are going to be packed with Swifties and mums who love P!nk.

After all, the queen of country pop is only coming to Sydney and Melbourne, so everyone is going to be flying in, including Swifities from New Zealand.

You better grab some noise-cancelling headphones ASAP if you’re not down for the Swiftie rides!