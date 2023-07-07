Ranking All The Times My Soul Left My Body While Listening To Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

HAPPY SPEAK NOW DAY, ANGELS! If you know anything about anything, you’ll know that Speak Now is one of Taylor Swift‘s best albums (if not the best). And remaining very true to form, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is arguably the best Taylor’s Version of all the Taylor’s Versions.

My soul has ascended at least thirty times today. I have sobbed incessantly. I have hugged my childhood self. And then I have rocked out and all the feminism has left my body.

Lord, the power of this album.

Ahead, I’ve ranked all the times my soul left my body while listening to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

10. Excuse me, but where are the shaky breaths in ‘Last Kiss’?

‘Last Kiss’ always destroys you. But it destroys you a little bit extra because of these little things called SHAKY BREATHS.

The shaky breath refers to those little quivery breaths Taylor did as she delivered some of the most soul-crushing lines in “Last Kiss”.

But the shaky breaths? They’re gone.

Taylor’s breath is, in fact, extremely sturdy.

This song gets last place for ‘soul leaving my body’ moments because while my soul DID leave my body, it was not for a good reason. Do NOT mess with the shaky breath.

I demand a “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor’s New Version)”.

^ Someone check up on this girl.

9. IDK why Fall Out Boy is here but I’m not mad about it

Controversial opinion: Speak Now is for the emos and the emos only. Don’t believe me? Then WHY on EARTH did we get to witness a collaboration between the queen herself and one of the most iconic emo-pop bands of all time, Fall Out Boy?

Honestly, for four minutes and 26 seconds, my body was yeeted into an alternative universe where I was the angsty main character in an early 2000s movie. So pretty much Freaky Friday.

Unless you had a concurrent obsession with both Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy during school (c-c-c-combo!), you won’t get it.

8. Taylor was so real when she sang “Please tell them my name”

We all knew “Long Live” would destroy us. But damn, whack in a mature voice and really fkn good production and you’ve got the perfect formula for a goosebump-inducing song.

Lyrically, there’s something really beautiful about hearing Taylor talk about her dreams of stardom and her love for her fans while she sells out stadiums for the Eras Tour.

Babe, I have a feeling NO ONE is forgetting your name.

This is your sign to check up on all the Swifties who have listened to Taylor since 2010.

7. HAYLEY WILLIAMS? TAYLOR SWIFT? IN THE SAME ROOM???

We’ve dreamt about it incessantly. We’ve fantasised about “Misery Business” / “Better Than Revenge” crossovers. But what we got was so much better… because have you ever tried being SAD?

“Castles Crumbling” is for all the “Anti-Hero” and “Mirrorball” girlies (AKA, the ones that absolutely need therapy).

I’ll be invoicing you for the trauma, thanks.

6. Hearing Taylor Say “Next Chapter” In ‘The Story Of Us’

“The Story of Us” never had any right to go as hard as it did, but I’m glad that Taylor’s Version has been so fkn TIGHT that it’s finally meant it’s getting the attention it deserves.

I would like to formally request a Taylor Swift punk rock album. Thank you.

5. That Production On ‘Enchanted’

I hate to enter wanky music production chat, but the production on “Enchanted” (Taylor’s Version) is SO much better than the original.

Her voice? Crystal clear. The melodies? Completely captivating. The instrumentals? Goosebump-inducing.

I don’t think I’ll ever recover from the feeling of hearing this version for the first time.

4. IS HAUNTED (TV) THE BEST SONG I’VE EVER HEARD?

THE HEAVY BREATHS. THE PRODUCTION. THE VOCALS. THE VIOLINS.

Within the first 30 seconds of “Haunted”, my body began levitating and was about to burst into flames.

When I talk about the impact of production, this song is what I’m talking about. How subtle tweaks to instruments and levels and sharpness can completely transform the energy of this song.

I have ascended.

3. Sobbing To ‘Never Grow Up’ While Being Grown Up

We all knew “Never Grow Up” was going to hit hard. But when Taylor said, “Take pictures of your childhood room”, did she know I’d actually be sobbing in my childhood room? Girl, please do me a favour and stop destroying my menty H.

I will never recover from grown-up Taylor singing “I wish I’d never grown up”.

My inner child is absolutely screeching right now.

2. DRAG JOHN MAYER, DRAG HIM!

I know we were told to play nice with John Mayer by MOTHER herself, but there’s something so healing about hearing a 32-year-old woman singing about a cooked relationship she had when she was 19 with a guy who was her age now.

Taylor’s Version is similar to the original, but you can clearly hear how much her voice has matured, making when she sings “Don’t you think I was too young?” hit home even more.

I don’t care what Taylor says, draaaaaaaag him!!!

1. The ‘Better Than Revenge’ Lyric Change

We never thought it could happen, but Tay’s most probbo song in the world has finally had a much-needed update.

I don’t know about you, but I’m already kind of missing “Better Than Revenge” (Slut Shaming Version). I know, I know, I shouldn’t like it. But it was just SO DAMN CATCHY. My feminism can leave my body for three minutes and 37 seconds, thanks.

However, one cannot deny that a lyric change on this level is simply iconic and will also teach women not to shame other women for whatever they do on mattresses. You do that thing on the mattress, girl!!!

BRB, off to ascend another three thousand times.