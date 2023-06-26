Taylor Swift Asks Fans To Show ‘Kindness’ To The Men She Dragged In Speak Now Before Re-Release

The countdown is on. In just 11 days Taylor Swift is due to release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to the masses. As one of the pop princess’ most iconic albums, it’s a pretty fkn big deal for Swifties all over the world.



To celebrate the release of her new-ish album, she took to the stage for an Eras Tour gig in Minneapolis over the weekend and sang one of her most famous breakup songs, “Dear John”.



The track is heavily rumoured to be about her relationship and breakup with fellow singer-songwriter John Mayer. And according to E! News, it’s the first time she’s performed this track live in over a decade.

But during this gig, Mother Swift also gave an impassioned plea to her fans to essentially chill the fuck out.

You can watch the speech in the vid above, but here’s what she said.



“I was hoping to ask you, that as we lead up to this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities. Right?” she told a captive crowd, before explaining that she was releasing the album to reclaim the rights to her own music.



“I’m 33 years old, I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories that we made together.



“What I’m trying to tell you, is that I am not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 million years ago. I do not care. We have all grown up. We’re good,” she concluded.



SLAY, MAMA, SLAY.



Obviously, the fans adore Taylor so much that they’re willing to do anything for her. But I love that Taylor has called them out on the negative side of these behaviors and encouraged her fans to reign in bullying, even if they believe they’re doing it out of love.



While a few comments on the TikTok video of her speech give me hope that hardcore Swifties might relax a bit when it comes to giving her famous exes shit online, most of them were not as supportive of T-Swizzle’s wishes.

One user wrote “Mother Swift putting us in the corner for being mean. Sorry, I might be grounded this time.”



“Respectfully Mother, I will continue to bully men, especially famous ones,” wrote another.



“All kids do stuff behind their mother’s back….count your days John,” commented a user in jest.



Look, I’ll admit, I had a giggle at that one. But look, I think we all know by now that online bullying, even to famous dudes who have been dicks, is not okay.



So listen to ya goddamn mother!!!!



