Taylor Swift Has Changed Some Lyrics In Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) And Fans Are Going Wild

Happy Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) day to all who celebrate! it’s been a huge month for Aussie Taylor Swift fans. But now, the rest of the world is going wild because T-Swiz has re-released her iconic 2010 album Speak Now and this time around, she’s changed some lyrics. And fans have some pretty mixed responses to the update.

On Speak Now, there’s a song called “Better Than Revenge” which is about wanting to get revenge on someone who wronged you romantically. In the original track, there’s a line that goes: “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress, woah. She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress, whoa.”



Woah, indeed, my friends.



Clearly, it’s a pretty misogynistic statement. But Taylor is now a grown-ass woman who I presume has done a bit of work on her internalised misogyny.

Now, according to lucky fans who got to listen to the long-awaited album before its official release, she’s changed the second half of the line in Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to something that’s a little less slut-shamey.



“He was a moth to the flame. She was holding the matches, whoa.”



Again, woah is right, queen.

While I’m all for our sequin-loving girlie pop ditching the misogynistic line, some fans aren’t happy.



I get it. Change is hard. Change is scary.



But when she’s releasing one whole Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album with only one itty-bitty change, I think we should all relax, no?



