Taylor Swift’s Latest Insta Upload Has Fans Convinced They Know What Her Next Album Will Be

The Taylor Swift fandom is having another big day after the singer posted a Fourth of July photo dump that some guessed was alluding to her next album being 1989 Taylor’s Version.

Late on Thursday evening Aussie time, and on the same day Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) dropped, Taylor chucked up a bunch of pics with some of her closest homies.

Namely, Selena Gomez, Sydney Ness, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim from the rock band Haim, as well as Ashley Avignone, a stylist and one of her longtime besties.

The dump was her first non-business post since October 2021 per Vulture. Honestly, we love seeing this gal having fun. Her work schedule is truly borked as evidenced by her Australian travel itinerary.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies,” the 33-year-old wrote in the caption.

“See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

Side note — her use of the word “independent” is curious considering the rumour that Selena has started dating Jeremy Allen White, the star of the hit TV series The Bear.

But perhaps on this occasion “independent” just describes the United States of America and not relationship statuses?

When do we read between the lines and when don’t we? It’s a constant struggle but we ~live~ for the hypothesising.

A lawn that would make any suburban dad weep.

However, it was the second photo in the dump that raised a few Swifty eyebrows.

The collection of four separate Polaroid photos is a clue that her next album will be 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Public holiday eve in newtown, sydney or taylor swift photo dump. you decide.

For starters, the album cover of the original 1989 album was taken on a polaroid camera.

The final pic from the dump features Taylor sitting by her lonesome in “red lips and rosy cheeks”, potentially a nod to the tune ‘Wildest Dreams’ which appeared on the original tracklist.

But then again, it could all just be a coincidence!

In other Taylor news, our fav changed a bunch of lyrics in Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

We’ve also ranked all the times our soul left our body during a listen-through of the tunes.

Lots happening in the Swifty Cinematic Universe!