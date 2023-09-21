‘This Can’t Be Real’: Taylor Swift Fans Are Gagging Over The NSFW Title Of Her New Song

All y’all crazy-ass Swifties have finally managed to crack all 33 million puzzles from the Google Vault Taylor Swift and her team have deviously concocted for us, thus unlocking the titles to the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” tracks. ‘Onya, fam!

There were a total of 89 word jumbles to solve, and Taylor’s die-hard stans were tasked with solving as many of them as they could to open the vault and release the tasty treats, AKA the album intel.

After the puzzles had been completed, a voiceover from Swift announced: “Oh look! You did it! You unlocked the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault, and now I am so excited to share the new vault track titles with you.”

The newly announced songs are:

1. “Is It Over Now?” 2. “Now That We Don’t Talk” 3. “Say Don’t Go” 4. “Suburban Legends” 5. “Slut!” Yep, you read that correctly! Taylor Swift actually named one of her songs: “Slut!” Notice the exclamation mark at the end, which she’s only ever done on a song once before with the Lover track “Me!” READ MORE Someone Check On Joe Jonas’ PR ‘Cos Sophie Turner Has Just Called In The Big Guns (Taylor Swift)

Fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to voice their surprise at the NSFW title from Miss Swift.

“‘Slut!’ is for all the Swifties who stayed on here from 2012-2016 and fought in the trenches against those allegations from fake fans / haters / journalists on Twitter,” one fan page wrote.

“When you google ‘taylor swift slut’ now her song will come up instead of slut shaming about her and her dating life,” another page added.

“Well. I think we can all agree that Slut! by Taylor Swift will either break my heart or bring it back to life,” another wrote.

Another page shared a quote from 2016 in which Taylor Swift addressed the slut-shaming she’d been receiving, suggesting that it could be the basis of the song.

“If I could talk to my 19-year-old self I would say, ‘You’re gonna date like a normal 20-something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming’,” Taylor said in the reshared quote.

All will be revealed when 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is released on October 27.

See yas then!